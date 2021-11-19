Swagger Episode 7 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

Jace and his friends try to get their heads back in the game even as the police begin to investigate the assault on Crystal’s coach. The team gets another shock when a deadly pandemic threatens to cut the basketball season short, and, like Jace points out, it feels like the world is going crazy. Episode 6 is an emotional roller coaster that reveals the internal struggles of multiple characters that have so far remained under the surface. With so many things in Jace’s life hanging in a precarious balance, the upcoming episode promises to be a pivotal one. If you’re excited about what’s coming next, then you’re in luck. Here’s everything we know about ‘Swagger’ episode 7.

Swagger Episode 7 Release Date

‘Swagger’ episode 7 is set to premiere on November 26, 2021, at 3 am ET on Apple TV+. The first three episodes released simultaneously on October 29, 2021, and subsequent episodes of the sports drama series are scheduled to release every Friday till the season finale on December 17, 2021. In total, season 1 has 10 hour-long episodes.

Where To Stream Swagger Episode 7 Online?

‘Swagger’ episode 7 will be available exclusively on the Apple streaming platform— Apple TV+. All-new episodes, as well as previously released episodes, are available on the streaming service. Apple TV+ also offers a 7-day free trial that you can use to check out the show.

Swagger Episode 7 Spoilers

Episode 7 is titled ‘#RADICALS’ and will likely see the COVID pandemic continue to ravage the world and the basketball season. With the team’s funds running low and Gladiator refusing to sponsor DMV Swagger mid-season, financial troubles might just get added to the growing list of worries for Ike.

The police investigation into the coach Jace and his friends beat up will also likely continue, making it difficult for the young players to focus on their game. On a brighter note, the upcoming episode 7 will almost certainly explore Jace and Crystal’s budding romance, and the long-time friends will likely find some much-needed solace in each other.

Swagger Episode 6 Recap

Episode 6, titled ‘All on the Line,’ opens in the aftermath of Jace and his friends assaulting Crystal’s coach. As the police investigation heats up, Musa, Drew, and Phil demand to know why they were asked to beat up the coach. However, Jace sticks to his promise to Crystal and refuses to reveal that her trainer molested her. Distracted by the fear of getting caught, the young players’ performance in their match against County Supreme is lackluster.

Meanwhile, the COVID pandemic plays havoc on the basketball season, and Meg is shocked to learn that the NBA plans to cancel the rest of the season. With the team’s finances in jeopardy, she tries to approach Gladiator for sponsorship but is turned down by Alonzo. Ike also finds out that Phil is dealing with domestic abuse from his father and feels guilty for not realizing the serious issues his players are dealing with off the court.

Meanwhile, Crystal learns that her coach has abused another player on her team and eventually forgives Jace for resorting to violence. Episode 6 finally closes with Jace and Crystal sharing a tender kiss on the basketball court, finding solace in each other even as things around them continue to get increasingly chaotic.

Read More: Shows Like Swagger