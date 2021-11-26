Swagger Episode 8 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

‘Swagger’ is beginning to really get into its groove, and the tense episode 7 brings together all the elements that make the show so poignant. The team tries to pull together in the face of outright racism, and multiple characters shine through, showing that what happens off-court is also an important part of the game. Jace begins to grow into his role as a leader and is more motivated than ever to prove himself. The hurdles get more daunting, but Swagger DMV continues to forge through! So what can we expect next? Here’s everything we know about ‘Swagger’ episode 8.

Swagger Episode 8 Release Date

‘Swagger’ episode 8 is set to premiere on December 3, 2021, at 3 am ET on Apple TV+. The first three episodes released simultaneously on October 29, 2021, and subsequent episodes of the sports drama series are scheduled to release every Friday till the season finale on December 17, 2021. In total, season 1 has 10 hour-long episodes.

Where To Stream Swagger Episode 8 Online?

‘Swagger’ episode 8 will be available exclusively on the Apple streaming platform— Apple TV+. All-new episodes, as well as previously released episodes, are available on the streaming service. Apple TV+ also offers a 7-day free trial that you can use to check out the show.

Swagger Episode 8 Spoilers

Episode 8 is titled ‘Still I Rise’ and will pick up from the team’s ordeal against rampant racism during the previous match. Since the events have gone viral, we can expect to see an outpour of support. With the pandemic still on the rise, however, things will likely continue to spiral from bad to worse. In keeping with the theme of ‘Swagger,’ Jace and his team will overcome the hurdles and learn important (and painful) lessons along the way.

In the upcoming episode, we can expect to see an apologetic Alonzo who might finally approach the team with a sponsorship deal. Crystal will likely have to testify against her abusive coach, and we might see her put in a tough spot if she’s asked about the attack on him (which was masterminded by Jace). Finally, Jace and Ike’s plan to get to Nationals in Florida will also be put in place.

Swagger Episode 7 Recap

Episode 7, titled ‘#RADICALS,’ centers around Swagger DMV’s match against Nick’s former team, the Gladiator-sponsored Dominion Ballers. As Jace and the team head South for the match, things get ugly, and they are victimized by racists as they eat breakfast at a diner. They eventually leave without trouble, but Jace is furious at Ike’s apologetic behavior in front of the bigoted police offers. However, the coach retorts that his first priority is his team’s safety and that there is no point in trying to make people listen when they don’t want to hear.

Things get worse at the match, which is hosted in an arena that sports a confederate flag. Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the crowd is sparse. However, when Jace takes a knee during the national anthem, followed by many other team members, including Ike, members of the home crowd begin to fling abuses at the team. Eventually, despite scoring the winning shot, Swagger DMV loses because of a biased referee. Alonzo, who is there supporting the Dominion Ballers, also begins to get overwhelmed by the ugliness of the situation.

The episode closes on a poignant note, where the team spots a protest on their way back and enthusiastically joins in. A few members of the crowd recognize them and reveal that their ordeal at the diner and unfair loss has gone viral and that they are being hailed with the tag “#RADICALS.”

