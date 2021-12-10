Swagger Episode 9 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

The ‘Swagger’ season finale is getting close, and things are getting really exciting. The team pulls itself up after a particularly traumatic experience, and Ike sticks to his guns, telling concerned parents that their kids are strong enough to make their own decisions. The DMV finals are also coming up, and there’s a lot to look forward to in the upcoming episode. Lucky for you, we’ve got the lowdown on everything there is to know about ‘Swagger’ episode 9, so let’s dive in!

Swagger Episode 9 Release Date

‘Swagger’ episode 9 is set to premiere on December 10, 2021, at 3 am ET on Apple TV+. The first three episodes released simultaneously on October 29, 2021, and subsequent episodes of the sports drama series are scheduled to release every Friday till the season finale on December 17, 2021. In total, season 1 has 10 hour-long episodes.

Where To Stream Swagger Episode 9 Online?

‘Swagger’ episode 9 will be available exclusively on the Apple streaming platform— Apple TV+. All-new episodes, as well as previously released episodes, are available on the streaming service. Apple TV+ also offers a 7-day free trial that you can use to check out the show.

Swagger Episode 9 Spoilers

Episode 9 is titled ‘Follow-Through’ and will likely explore the rift between Jace and Ike. It seems unlikely that the former will leave the team, which will make things all the more uncomfortable during training sessions and matches. It also seems like Ike might finally be forced to reveal his past, about which he has so far remained secretive.

Swagger DMV will continue to fight an uphill battle to reach nationals, and the upcoming episode promises to have some very intense and decisive matches indeed. Finally, we can look forward to seeing Crystal play as part of Swagger DMV, which will undoubtedly give the team a much-needed edge over its competitors.

Swagger Episode 8 Recap

Episode 8, titled ‘Still I Rise,’ opens in the aftermath of possibly the roughest match the team has faced. While Jace and his teammates get together and vow to have “no more losses,” Ike faces harsh criticism from Jenna and other parents for putting their kids in a dangerous situation. The coach, however, fires back and says that he allowed the players to make their own decisions and that they chose to kneel during the national anthem before the match.

Crystal also tries out for Swagger DMV and easily outshines many of the players, confirming her spot on the team. Meanwhile, still not satisfied with his response, Jenna begins to dig into Ike’s history and finds out that the coach might have thrown his final game in college. Jace refuses to believe her, but his fears are confirmed when he confronts Ike. Episode 8 closes on a somber note, with Jace and Ike ending their friendship and walking away from each other.

