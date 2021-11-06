Sweet Home Season 2 Release Date, New Cast and Plot Details

Netflix’s ‘Sweet Home’ is a horror series that revolves around Cha Hyun-su, a suicidal teenager who suddenly finds himself in the middle of an apocalyptic situation. Trapped within an apartment complex called Green Home, Hyun-su confronts horrifying truths about humans and monsters. Developed by Netflix, Production Plan, and Studio Dragon, the survival drama is based on a webtoon of the same name by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young-chan.

Since its premiere in December 2020, ‘Sweet Home’ has amassed a massive fanbase absolutely obsessed with its take on human-monster conflicts. With its terrifying action sequences and gory encounters with flesh-eating creatures, the series is a thrilling exploration of what it takes to survive. Naturally, fans are eagerly waiting for the show’s second installment. Here’s everything you need to know about ‘Sweet Home’ season 2.

Sweet Home Season 2 Release Date

‘Sweet Home’ season 1 premiered in its entirety on December 18, 2020, on Netflix. The season comprises 10 episodes with a runtime of 44-59 minutes each.

Well, what about season 2? Currently, there is no official information regarding the renewal of ‘Sweet Home’ for a second season. Although rumors about the production of season 2 are rampant, Netflix has dismissed the same by emphasizing that nothing has been confirmed as of now.

However, we believe there’s a high chance that the series will return for a second installment. With the lore of humans and monsters already established and plenty of source material to borrow from, season 2 can really delve into the details of the harrowing situation plaguing Hyun-su’s world. Additionally, the ending of season 1 does not resolve all of the questions it raises and seems to be setting up the premise of season 2. Moreover, considering the sweeping popularity of shows like ‘Squid Game’ and ‘Alice in Borderland,’ Netflix might want to bring back ‘Sweet Home’ and draw in a global audience clearly interested in the genre.

Keeping in mind all the above-mentioned information, we can expect ‘Sweet Home’ season 2 to premiere sometime in Q3 or Q4 2022. Now, we must wait for the official renewal announcement. Hopefully, it won’t take too long!

Sweet Home Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

We expect many from the main cast to reprise their roles if there’s a second season. This includes Song Kang as Cha Hyun-su, Lee Jin-wook as Pyeon Sang-wook, Lee Do-hyun as Lee Eun-hyuk, and Lee Si-young as Seo Yi-kyung. We might also get to see Go Min-si as Lee Eun-yoo, Kim Sung-cheol as Jung Wooi-myung, and Park Gyu-young as Yoon Ji-soo. Additionally, new faces are likely to join the main cast since a change of locale and thus a subsequent introduction of new characters is expected in season 2. However, there is no official information as of now about the cast of the show’s second edition.

Sweet Home Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 1 sees Hyun-su, along with the other residents of Green Home, facing the threat of the terrifying flesh-eating monsters. Although the humans form an alliance and try their best to survive, chaos quickly unfurls. Hyun-su starts to transform into a monster; however, he is able to resist his deadly urges and is classified as a “special infectee.” Towards the end of the season, a group of outlaws attacks Green Home. Later, Eun-hyuk begins to bleed like one of the infected just before the building collapses around him. Yi-kyung tries to escape but is stopped by the military. She decides to rejoin them to find out about her fiancé. Sang-wook, previously presumed to be dead, transports an injured Hyun-su in a military vehicle to an unknown location.

If season 2 gets developed, it can explore the fates of Hyun-su and Sang-wook. Additionally, it can also focus on how Yi-kyung handles the military and whether she will be made to hunt down special infectees like Hyun-su. We may also find out whether Eun-hyuk is dead or has transformed into a monster. It is likely that the survivors of Green Home will face each other again, perhaps on opposite sides of the battle.

