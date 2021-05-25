‘Sweet Magnolias’ is part of Netflix’s foray into original romantic drama shows, and is based on the series of novels of the same name by Sherryl Woods. Set in an idyllic South Carolina town, the show follows the lives of 3 childhood friends as they navigate the ups and downs of life. Developed for the screen by Sheryl J. Anderson, the light-hearted drama explores their relationships, careers, and family lives.

The show became a runaway success for Netflix and garnered fans who loved its light and optimistic aesthetic and compelling performances. Having spent some time on the list of Netflix’s top shows and with season 1 ending on a cliffhanger, there is understandably a lot of interest surrounding a follow-up season. If you’re curious about when we might get to see ‘Sweet Magnolias’ season 2, here’s everything we know about it!

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 Release Date

‘Sweet Magnolias’ season 1 premiered in its entirety on May 19, 2020, on Netflix. Each of its 10 episodes is between 45 and 55 minutes long.

As for another season, fans will be happy to know that it has been greenlit. On July 23, 2020, the streaming giant announced that ‘Sweet Magnolias’ had been renewed for season 2. Production for season 2 is in full swing and has crossed the halfway mark, as evidenced by Director Norman Buckley’s Instagram post during a late-night shoot.

Multiple cast members have also posted scenes from the production set of ‘Sweet Magnolias’ season 2, including one of the leads— Heather Headley. The cast and crew are following stringent Covid-19 safety protocols, which are likely slowing down production. Despite ongoing filming, there has been no official announcement regarding the release date for season 2. However, if everything goes smoothly, we can expect ‘Sweet Magnolias’ season 2 to release sometime in early 2022.

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 Cast: Who is in it?

The show centers around the lives of childhood friends Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), and Helen (Heather Headley). Chris Klein essays the character of Maddie’s ex-husband Bill Townsend. Annie (Anneliese Judge) is Dana Sue’s daughter, and Tyler (Carson Rowland) and Kyle (Logan Allen) are Maddie and Bill’s (Chris Klein) sons. The protagonists’ social and romantic lives also rope in Tyler’s baseball coach Cal (Justin Bruening), Bill’s new love interest Noreen (Jamie Lynn Spears), and Ronnie (Brandon Quinn).

Spears, Quinn, and Klein have also been moved up from recurring to regular cast members for season 2. Additional characters that make up the feel-good community of Serenity, South Carolina, include Erik (Dion Johnstone), Isaac (Chris Medlin), Gabe (Al-Jaleel Knox), Katie (Bianca Berry Tarantino), and others. All of the main cast members are expected to reprise their roles for season 2, with the possible exception of the yet unknown car crash victim/survivor from the season 1 finale.

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 1 ends with a massive cliffhanger, with Maddie’s son Tyler’s car involved in a violent crash. As Maddie, Dana, and Helen wait anxiously by the wreckage, it is revealed that the car was being driven by Bill and Maddie’s younger son Kyle. However, the identity of the passenger in the car, who is still trapped inside and could potentially be dead, is left unknown.

Season 2 will, in all likelihood, open with revealing who the passenger in the crashed car is. The identity of the victims/survivor, as well as the fact that young Kyle was driving Tyler’s car, promises to have severe repercussions on the lives of the three friends. The complicated relationships between various characters, including Maddie and Cal, and Bill and Noreen, will also be explored in season 2, especially with Spears and Klein now part of the show’s regular cast. Finally, and what fans are waiting most for, we will get to see more of the emotionally turbulent lives of the residents of the idyllic town of Serenity.

