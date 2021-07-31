Developed by Sheryl J. Anderson, ‘Sweet Magnolias’ is a guilty pleasure romantic drama television series based on the titular novel series by Sherryl Woods that remarkably weaves three separate lives to bring together a tale of bittersweet intensity. The story of the Netflix series revolves around the titular friend group. Recent divorcee Maddie Townsend is going through a rough patch in life. As she comes down to the tranquil suburban town of Serenity, South Carolina, she starts looking for a job.

Along come restaurant owner Dana Sue Sullivan and attorney Helen Decatur, and together they form the covenant that ties the story together. Parts of the story veer off to focus on their children, family, and romantic escapades, but the narrative shines from the creator’s attention to realism. Sometimes funny, sometimes sad, and sometimes rough, but always driven by an indomitable life force, ‘Sweet Magnolias’ remains honest and compassionate in its portrayal of its endearing characters.

Upon its release in 2020, the series received wide fan recognition and critical acclaim. However, the inconclusive ending of the first season has brought the audience to a crossroads, and if you are one of them, you must be awaiting an update on the second installment of the fan-favorite drama. In that case, let us divulge to you everything we know about the ‘Sweet Magnolias’ season 2!

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 Release Date

‘Sweet Magnolias’ season 1 premiered in its entirety on May 19, 2020, on Netflix. The first season comprises ten episodes with runtimes ranging between 43 and 52 minutes.

Now, let us see what we have in store for the second season. On July 23, 2020, roughly two months following the first season’s premiere, Netflix greenlit the show for a sophomore season. The production unit went back to Georgia, where the filming for the first season took place. Principal photography for the season commenced in April 2021. Series co-actor Chase Anderson shared a post on Instagram, announcing that production for season 2 wrapped up in mid-July.

Netflix is yet to announce the release date for the second season. Although the filming has concluded, we know that the post-production process takes quite a few months. However, if the network follows the release schedule of the previous season, we can expect ‘Sweet Magnolias’ season 2 to premiere sometime in Q1 2022.

Sweet Magnolia Season 2 Cast: Who is in it?

All the regular cast members are coming back on board for the second season. Furthermore, some members have also been promoted to series regulars. Among the lead trio, JoAnna Garcia Swisher will reprise her role as Maddie Townsend, alongside Brooke Elliott (Dana Sue Sullivan) and Heather Headley (Helen Decatur) to form the backbone of the eponymous friend group.

Other prominent cast members whom we’ll see include Chris Klein (Bill Townsend), Justin Bruening (Cal), Carson Rowland (Ty), Logan Allen (Kyle), and Anneliese Judge (Annie). In other development, three of the cast members – Dion Johnstone (Erik Whitley, Sullivan’s sous chef), Jamie Lynn Spears (Noreen), and Brandon Quinn (Ronnie Sullivan) – have been re-casted as series regulars.

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 Plot: What is it About?

The first season follows the lives of the people in the sleepy suburbs of Serenity, South Carolina. Through the course of the season, the stories and anecdotes of entwined lives immerse the viewers completely. The character of Bill Townsend drops a bomb in the season finale, and none of us see it coming. In the eventful finale, Helen and Ryan part ways due to their conflicting ideas and family ideals.

On the other hand, Bill attempts to make amends with Maddie. Dana Sue lets Ronnie know about her wish to separate. As the prom dawns over the children, some of the feelings need to be refigured, and they end up in a nasty fight. In the end, Bill gets a distress call and rushes to find the children in an accident. While Kyle is rescued from the scene, the driver is still to be recognized.

The second season will take us back to Serenity and hopefully resume the story from the shocking cliffhanger of the previous season. We shall see the fate of Kyle and also find out the driver’s identity. In all likelihood, season 2 will reveal whether they are dead or alive. Moreover, most of the burning questions will be answered in the sophomore season. With Cal’s seeming exit from the picture, Maddie will have to reflect upon her situation and come to a definitive decision.

In all likelihood, the season will shed light on Isaac’s birth parents. Since we are eager to know whether Ty and Annie will ever be together, the second season will perhaps see them follow their separate paths. The accident will change a lot of the equation. There’s also a possibility of Helen and Erik coming closer. There are 11 books in the original series, and the creators still have plenty of material to work with.

