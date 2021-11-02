Taboo Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Steven Knight, the acclaimed director of ‘Locke’ and executive producer of ‘The Peaky Blinders,’ teamed up with Tom Hardy, and his father, Chips Hardy, to bring macabre a violent television masterpiece ‘Taboo.’ The period drama with a difference is set in the early nineteenth century as the war with the United States is reaching its end. It follows James Delaney, who comes back to England from his twelve-year long hiatus in Africa with fourteen pieces of diamond.

Delaney and his confederates sift through the fabric of the violent underworld of London in the grim and gritty drama. Following its premiere on original networks BBC and FX, the show garnered high critical acclaim, primarily on account of the aesthetic, the soundtrack by Max Richter, and a swaying performance by Tom Hardy in the central role. However, following the tense finale of the first season, you must wonder about the follow-up development. Let us weigh the prospects of a second season and see everything that is in store.

Taboo Season 2 Release Date

‘Taboo’ season 1 premiered on January 10, 2017, on FX, with the season finale being aired on February 28, 2017. The season premiered in the UK three days before its US release on BBC One on January 7, 2017, and wrapped up accordingly on February 25, 2017. The first season packs eight parts that run for about an hour each. Let us now get into the prospects of a second series.

In March 2017, shortly after the show’s finale aired on both sides of the Atlantic, BBC One and FX renewed the show for a second run. Co-creator Steven Knight was initially hopeful about the franchise, and he opted for a tripartite structure. Now the face of Marvel’s anti-hero ‘Venom’ and his human counterpart Eddie Brock, Tom Hardy has hardly much time to move forward with the show. With a new ‘Mad Max’ announced and a third ‘Venom’ movie in the talks, the actor-writer seemingly has his plates full.

But he sounded pretty excited speaking to Esquire about the future of the show. Although it does not hurt to hope, we will not see the second season anytime soon. Steven Knight is also busy creating a slew of miniseries for television and the Jake Gyllenhaal starring film ‘Rio.’ Therefore, if the script is finalized by 2022, we expect the ‘Taboo’ season 2 to premiere sometime in 2024 or later.

Taboo Season 2 Cast: Who is in it?

Almost all prominent cast members whose characters are alive by the end of the first season should reprise their roles. Tom Hardy will most possibly reprise his role as the rogue anti-hero James Keziah Delaney, against Leo Bill as Benjamin Wilton, and Jessie Buckley as Lorna Delaney. Some characters’ fates are decided by the first season, and the actors will not reprise their roles in the follow-up season.

Helga is shot to death, and Franka Potente will not continue the journey. Oona Chaplin’s return is also improbable since her character, Zilpha Geary, shares a similar fate by falling off the rails. However, Tom Hardy has not dismissed the possibility of the show having an entirely new cast, and if that is the case, we have to wait a bit more for further announcements.

Taboo Season 2 Plot: What is it about?

The show’s subtle hints about the world of the undead notwithstanding, this is a show about war, colonies, and freedom. All the mud and macabre suggestions culminate into a characteristically dark and devastating finale. Loyal Brace is thrown out of the League of the Damned, and Zilpha looks for freedom in the ice-cold waters of Thames. James, who is serving a wrongful sentence, is further distraught to hear the fate of Zilpha.

He blackmails Strange into arranging for his escape. On the other hand, Lorna and Atticus free Helga, and together, they board the ship. But there remains a traitor, who has to die, and James has to escape the Prince Regent and a company of redcoats. In the end, he sets sail for a new adventure in the Azores. Although, there are some casualties.

The first season begins in the middle, and the second season has a lot of room for exploration. It can move forward in the direction of the Azores, or the season can go back to the hero’s backstory and chronicle Horace Delaney’s life. While speculating about the prospective plot, Tom Hardy said that the story could move back in the past and depict Delaney’s time in Africa or go further back during the Napoleonic Wars. He also hinted that the story could move in far-flung directions along the bloodline. It can also straightforwardly begin with the League reaching the US and then Canada, and there can even be a time jump that would bring the story to the turbulent late 60s.

