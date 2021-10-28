Takt Op. Destiny Episode 5 Release Date and Spoilers

‘Takt Op. Destiny’ is an action-fantasy classical music TV anime. It is part of a mixed-media project on which Bandai Namco Arts and DeNA serve as producers. In the year 2047, people have stopped making music as it draws the attention of the monsters known as D2s. Takt Asahina, one of the protagonists of the series, is a conductor who has made a pact with a Musicart to fight and destroy D2s. Takt’s Musicart is Destiny, who woke up inside a young girl named Cosette Schneider after the latter suffered fatal injuries during a D2 rampage. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Takt Op. Destiny Episode 5 Release Date

‘Takt Op. Destiny’ episode 5 is set to release on November 3, 2021, on Japanese TV. It will air at various times on TV Tokyo and BS TV Tokyo. Studio MAPPA and Studio Madhouse developed the anime, with Yuuki Itou serving as the primary director and Kiyoko Yoshimura as the primary scriptwriter. Yoshihiro Ike composed the music, whereas Reiko Nagasawa designed the characters and served as the chief animation director. Mafumafu and gaku performed the opening theme track, “takt,” and Mika Nakashima performed the ending theme track, “SYMPHONIA.”

Where to Watch Takt Op. Destiny Season 1 Online?

Takt Op. Destiny season 1 episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are simulcast on Crunchyroll and VRV. Episodes with Spanish, Portuguese, and Italian subtitles are also available on Crunchyroll. Viewers in certain parts of Asia can catch the episodes on Ani-One Asia and Bilibili. In Japan, episodes are being streamed on Netflix Japan and Hulu Japan.

Takt Op. Destiny Episode 5 Spoilers

In episode 4, titled ‘Let the Performance Begin -Showtime-,’ Takt and the other stop on their way to Las Vegas so he can receive some training from Lenny. His aim is still imperfect. Lenny suggests to him that he and Destiny should try to harmonize better with each other. A man named Jonathan spots them while passing by on his truck and recognizes Lenny. He invites the entire group to the newly-formed farming community he is part of now. There, they meet Jonathan’s romantic partner, Maggie, and the leader of the community, Mr. Lang.

Later that night, while Lenny and Titan speak to Mr. Lang, Destiny senses an unnatural vibration and follows it to a casino that Mr. Lang has been operating. Lenny and Titan are also there. It turns out that the source of vibration is a group of D2s. Lenny teaches Takt and Destiny three basic steps of how to harmonize better. After they destroy the D2s, Lenny and Titan part ways from the rest of the group. In episode 5, Takt, Destiny, and Anna might encounter a unique group of D2s. Meanwhile, Lenny and Titan will inform their superiors about Mr. Lang’s casino.

