Taraji P. Henson to Star in Deborah Riley Draper’s ‘Don’t Go Gentle’

Taraji P. Henson has been cast in ‘Don’t Go Gentle,’ a family drama feature to be directed by award-winning documentary filmmaker Deborah Riley Draper in her debut as a feature film director. Len Cariou and James Corden are also cast. Filming will take place in Toronto between September 14 and October 15 this year. Draper also wrote the story.

The plot follows Tanya, a young African American single mother (Henson) caught up in legal red tape, and Lawrence Driver (Len Cariou), a retired, widowed judge who decides to help her. Tanya seems to be the kind of woman Lawrence, who was a powerhouse on the bench but a failure at home, regularly put behind bars. But do-overs don’t come easy for either of them, especially when race, class, and the long-simmering resentments of Driver’s adult children boil to the surface. Corden’s role has yet to be revealed, though we can expect him to play one of Lawrence’s children.

Golden Globe winner Taraji P. Henson is the star of movies like ‘Hidden Figures,’ ‘The Color Purple,’ ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,’ and, most recently, Netflix’s ‘Straw.’ We will next see her in Tyler Perry’s ‘Why Did I Get Married Again?,’ the third installment in Perry’s ‘Why Did I Get Married’ franchise, Tasha Smith’s ‘Tis So Sweet,’ and the Peacock show ‘The Accomplice,’ based on Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s novel ‘The Accomplice.’

Tony Award-winning actor Len Cariou is famous for playing Commissioner Henry Reagan in the CBS police procedural ‘Blue Bloods,’ a role he reprised in ‘Boston Blue.’ His other well-known performances include Judd Fitzgerald in Showtime’s ‘Brotherhood,’ Franklin D. Roosevelt in the HBO Movie ‘Into the Storm,’ real-life controversial prelate Bernard Law in the Academy Award-winning film ‘Spotlight,’ and former New York County District Attorney Robert Morgenthau in Netflix’s ‘When They See Us.’

BAFTA-winning comedian/TV show host James Corden has previously starred in movies like the musical fantasy movie ‘Into the Woods,’ ‘Peter Rabbit,’ ‘Ocean’s 8,’ ‘Cats,’ ‘Cinderella,’ ‘The Prom,’ and ‘The Christophers.’

Deborah Riley Draper has directed the sports documentary film ‘Olympic Pride, American Prejudice,’ which tells the story of the 18 African Americans who defied Adolf Hitler and Jim Crow to win hearts and medals at the 1936 Summer Olympics in Berlin, and ‘Versailles ’73: American Runway Revolution,’ a documentary film exploring the legendary fashion show battle at the Chateau de Versailles in 1973, and ‘James Brown: Say it Loud,’ a 4-part docu-series exploring the life and legacy of the Godfather of Soul, James Brown.

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