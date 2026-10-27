Tausha Haight Family Murders: Why Did Michael Haight Kill His Family?

In the episode titled ‘What Happened in the Haight House?’ of Investigation Discovery’s ‘Toxic,’ the primary focus is on the horrific killings of the Haight family — Tausha, Michael, Gail, Macie, Brilee, Ammon, Sienna, and Gavin — in their Enoch, Utah, home in early 2023. When the news of their deaths broke out, it rocked the entire Southern Utah community. The detectives launched an investigation, during which they uncovered dark family secrets and the possible motives behind the perpetrator’s massacre. The documentary also features insightful interviews with the deceased’s loved ones and the officials who led the complex investigation.

The Haight Family Seemed to be Leading a Picture-Perfect Life

Gail Earl was raised in La Verkin, Utah, where she stayed with her husband, Boyd Jay, after her marriage too. She gave birth to her beloved daughter, Tausha Shaunell Earl Haight, on January 19, 1982. As Tausha grew up in La Verkin alongside her brother, Terry Earl, she attended Moapa Valley High School. She then earned a bachelor’s degree in Child Development Studies from Southern Utah University in 2004. The previous year, on May 16, 2003, she married Michael O. Haight, who was born to Brenda Haight on January 7, 1980, in Seattle, Washington. He relocated to Cedar City, Utah, and worked at a fishing processing plant in Alaska after graduating from high school. Michael also served a Mormon mission in Porto Alegre, Brazil.

On the professional front, he reportedly owned an insurance agency, for which he received several awards and accolades. In the years after Tausha and Michael’s marriage, the couple welcomed five children — Macie Lynn on October 13, 2005; Briley Ann on September 28, 2010; Ammon Michael on June 21, 2015; Sienna Belle on June 21, 2015; Gavin Drew on June 12, 2018. Tausha was a doting mother whose life revolved around her children, whom she taught to love, be kind, and live by the principles of Jesus Christ. In her free time, she loved reading, serving her church, and exploring new places with her family.

Eight Members of the Haight Family Were Found Dead in The Enoch Home

The eldest daughter, Macie, helped her siblings with their homework and chores. In 2023, she was looking forward to graduating from high school and receiving her Associate’s degree from Southern Utah University. Macie also planned to pursue digital marketing at Southern Utah University that fall. Her sister, Briley, was a social butterfly who loved singing and playing the piano and cello. The kind and compassionate girl also enjoyed reading. The twins, Ammon and Sienna, had different personalities, with the former being a Lego aficionado and Sienna being more focused on her academics. Meanwhile, Gavin was the youngest of the siblings, known for his sweet smile and hugs.

The seemingly picture-perfect family met their sudden and tragic demise on January 4, 2023, in their Enoch, Utah, home. When Tausha missed an appointment earlier that day, a family friend asked the authorities to conduct a welfare check. During the visit around 4 pm, the police found eight family members dead inside the house, including 42-year-old Michael, 40-year-old Tausha, Tausha’s 78-year-old mother Gail, 17-year-old Macie, 12-year-old Brilee, 7-year-old twins Ammon and Sienna, and 4-year-old Gavin. All of them died of fatal gunshot wounds. Without any delay, an investigation was launched to get to the bottom of the tragedy.

Michael Haight Left Behind a Suicide Note Explaining His Motivation Behind the Massacre

During the investigation of the multiple homicides, the detectives spoke with potential witnesses and neighbors of the deceased family members. One of the neighbors told the authorities that she had heard multiple loud bangs the night before the remains were discovered. Upon digging deeper into the Haight family, the investigators learned that Tausha had filed for divorce from Michael Haight on December 21, 2022, due to cracks in their marriage. At the time, he had been staying in the basement of the house, and Tausha’s mother, Gail, began living there after the divorce proceedings began, as she was concerned for Tausha’s safety. According to witness statements referenced in investigative files, Michael had recently separated from his job at Allstate Insurance in Cedar City, Utah, with some acquaintances telling authorities he had been fired while client communications indicated he sought to launch his own business.

As per investigative reports, Tausha informed her attorney that Michael allegedly removed all guns from the home just a few days before the shooting. Records released after the tragedy revealed that Michael’s eldest daughter, Macie, had alleged to the authorities in 2020 that her father had been physically assaulting her for three years, further stating she feared he would end up killing her one day, leading the Enoch police to investigate Michael. He denied the allegations and described Macie as “mouthy” to the investigating officer. Citing insufficient evidence, the police didn’t pursue criminal charges against him.

The investigators conclusively identified Michael as the perpetrator, noting he took his own life after shooting his family members to death. They reportedly confirmed his involvement in the familicide through ballistics, forensic reconstruction and physical evidence at the scene as well as the suicide note he left behind detailing his motive. It portrayed his wife, Tausha, as a controlling figure in his life, and he wrote that he “would rather rot in hell than to put up with another day of this manipulation and control over me.” He added, “This is nonsense and I can’t handle it for one more day. We will not be a burden on society. I kept asking for help and you wouldn’t listen.” In addition, Michael also reportedly searched “gunshot in a house” online before the shootings.

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