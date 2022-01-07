Teasing Master Takagi-san Season 3 Episode 1: Release Date and Spoilers

‘Karakai Jouzu no Takagi-san’ or ‘Teasing Master Takagi-san’ is a romantic comedy anime based on manga written and illustrated by Souichirou Yamamoto. The series follows two middle schoolers named Nishikata and Takagi as they navigate daily challenges of life and grow close to each other. Since Takagi has known her friend for a long-time, she understands very well how Nishikata will react to her teasing and practical jokes. She uses it to her advantage and loves to give him a hard time.

However, as they grow together, the friends realize that they have feelings for one another. But will they ever be able to confess their love? Over the years, ‘Teasing Master Takagi-san’ has garnered millions of fans from around the world, and with its season 3 about to release, fans can’t be any more excited.

Teasing Master Takagi-san Season 3 Episode 1 Release Date

‘Teasing Master Takagi-san’ season 3 episode 1 is all set to release on January 8, 2022. The anime is developed by Shin-Ei Animation, with Hiroaki Akagi returning as the director and Hiroko Fukuda, Aki Itami, and Kanichi collaborating to oversee the scripts. Aya Takano has handled the character design while Yuiko Oohara has performed the opening theme track “Straight Ahead.”

Where to Stream Teasing Master Takagi-san Season 3 Online?

‘Teasing Master Takagi-san’ season 3 is exclusively accessible for streaming on HIDIVE. People who have a subscription to the streamer can head to the official website when the latest installment releases. If you wish to watch the previous season, then you can visit Crunchyroll, Funimation, and VRV.

Teasing Master Takagi-san Season 3 Episode 1 Spoiler

In season 2 finale, Nishikata, Takagi, and their friends go to the summer festival together. Takagi is looking forward to seeing the fireworks with Nishikata, and the ambiance is ideal for a romantic evening. Yukari even points out to her friends that it is the perfect place to confess ones’ feelings. However, instead of getting to spend some quality time together, Nishikata and Takagi get separated in the crowd. When they later reunite, the couple share a few romantic moments with each other.

In season 3, episode 1, the duo will continue to give each other a hard time. The romantic evening that they have now shared in the summer festival will make them more aware of each other’s feelings. However, both of them are yet to confess that they want to be more than friends, but it’s painfully clear now that there is a lot of emotional tension between the two. While it’s unlikely that Nishikata or Takagi will propose, the couple will probably try to ignore talking about the summer festival for a while and will probably be playful with each other at school. However, now that they are conscious of their brewing romance, they may ask a friend for advice.

