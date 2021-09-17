Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 10 Release Date: What to Expect?

Finally, an episode about the elusive Coach Beard! Season 2 episode 9 gives AFC Richmond’s most mysterious member his own episode, and an evening with Coach Ted’s loyal, strangely psychic partner, Coach Beard, does not disappoint. Following the aftermath of the devastating defeat against Manchester City, and after a particularly wild night out, everyone is back at work and licking their wounds. So, what’s next for AFC Richmond and its colorful entourage? Only the upcoming episode can tell us. Here’s everything we know about ‘Ted Lasso’ season 2 episode 10.

Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 10 Release Date

‘Ted Lasso’ season 2 episode 10 is set to premiere on September 24, 2021, at 3 am ET on Apple TV+. All-new episodes of the sports comedy series release every Friday, with the season finale scheduled for October 8, 2021. Season 2 has 12 episodes, each with a runtime of around 35 minutes.

Where To Stream Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 10 Online?

‘Ted Lasso’ is an Apple Original production, and therefore, season 2 episode 9 will be available exclusively on their streaming platform— Apple TV+. The first season in its entirety and newly released season 2 episodes of the show are available on the streaming service. Apple TV+ also offers a 7-day free trial that you can use to check out the show.

Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 10 Spoilers

Considering episode 9 essentially put the rest of the story arc on hold whilst it focussed on Coach Beard, the upcoming episode 10 will likely have an explosion of juicy plot points and quintessential Coach Ted moments lined up for us. The team is in the doldrums after their savage defeat, and their ever-optimistic coach, who excels at lifting the spirits, is likely going to shine bright. Of course, we will also be privy to another, not oft seen side of Ted in his next chat with Dr. Sharon, which could reveal some more painful memories from his past.

The other big plot point is Sam and Rebecca’s unprecedented affair, which the two are likely going to keep secret but which is nevertheless going to lead to some tense, and hopefully hilarious, moments. The new friendship forged between Roy and Jamie, after the latter has a falling out with his father, will also be an interesting dynamic to look out for. Lastly, coming back to our hero from episode 9, Coach Beard is likely changed from his intense night out and we might see him take a new approach to coaching, which is definitely going to come as a surprise for everyone at the club.

Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 9 Recap

Episode 9 opens in the aftermath of AFC Richmond’s defeat, and Coach Beard heads out for a walk to clear his head. What he doesn’t expect is to have one of his wildest nights ever. Tired of hearing about his team’s defeat on TV, he steps out for a pint and decides to move the party to a club when the pub shuts down. One thing leads to another, and the Coach, after arguing over texts with his on-again-off-again girlfriend Jane, ends up in a woman’s house who he meets at the club.

Though their intentions are perfectly innocent, her hulking husband doesn’t think so and chases Coach Beard into a dark alley, where he, unfortunately, runs into Jamie Tartt’s father and his buddies, who beat up the already exhausted coach. Bruised and battered, Coach Beard then finds himself in a church, which turns out to be an underground club. After a wild night, he finally appears bleary-eyed at work the next morning in the episode’s closing scene.

