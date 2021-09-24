Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 11 Release Date and Spoilers

Coming off a particularly somber episode 10, things promise to get a lot more exciting as we near the ‘Ted Lasso’ season 2 finale. The coach, who also happens to be the show’s namesake, seems to have got a lot off his chest and appears to be in a fighting-fit frame of mind after his counseling sessions. The rest of the team is also in good spirits. So, what does the future hold for AFC Richmond? Only the upcoming episode can tell us. Here’s everything we know about ‘Ted Lasso’ season 2 episode 11.

Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 11 Release Date

‘Ted Lasso’ season 2 episode 11 is set to premiere on October 1, 2021, at 3 am ET on Apple TV+. All-new episodes of the sports comedy series release every Friday, with the season finale scheduled for October 8, 2021. Season 2 has 12 episodes, each with a runtime of around 35 minutes.

Where To Stream Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 11 Online?

‘Ted Lasso’ is an Apple Original production, and therefore, season 2 episode 11 will be available exclusively on their streaming platform— Apple TV+. The first season in its entirety and newly released season 2 episodes of the show are available on the streaming service. Apple TV+ also offers a 7-day free trial that you can use to check out the show.

Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 11 Spoilers

AFC Richmond have not had a match in two episodes, and the upcoming episode 11 will almost certainly see our beloved football team back on the pitch. There seem to be a few broken hearts (Sam and Jamie), but the more considerable danger looming ahead is Roy finding out that his old rival Jamie proposed to his girlfriend. A quarrel between the coach (Roy) and one of the star players (Jamie) could lead to some sticky moments in the times ahead.

There also seems to be something fishy going on with Nathan after Rebecca noticed her slimy ex-husband whispering into the junior coach’s ear. Of course, Nathan’s loyalty to AFC Richmond is beyond question, but the former team waterboy has had trouble with low self-esteem in the past and could become dangerous if he gets manipulated by Rebecca’s ex. There is also a slight chance that the spark between Sam and Rebecca might get reignited in the upcoming episode.

Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 10 Recap

Episode 10 opens with Sam and Rebecca enjoying each other’s company. However, their cozy morning is rudely interrupted by Rebecca’s mother, who informs them that her husband, Rebecca’s father, has passed away. The entire team then prepares to visit Rebecca’s hometown, where a somber funeral is held. During the funeral, Ted gets a chance to speak to Dr. Sharon and opens up about how he is still angry with his father for committing suicide and abandoning the family.

At the same time, Rebecca opens up to her mother about not wanting to do the eulogy at her father’s funeral because she is still angry at him for cheating on her mother. However, when the time comes, she sings a song in his memory. After the funeral, Rebecca finally decides to break up with Sam while Jamie confesses to Keeley that he still has feelings for her, leaving her confused.

