Anything’s better than a draw after 8 straight-tied matches, and AFC Richmond finally breaks their frustrating draw streak in season 2 episode 3. The team also has its first brush with politics, and Jamie Tartt continues to entertain, though he finds the tables turned during the team’s practice. We also meet the infamous Led Tasso, but more on him later (in the recap section!). First, let’s see what’s coming up on ‘Ted Lasso’ season 2 episode 4.

Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date

‘Ted Lasso’ season 2 episode 4 is scheduled to premiere on August 13, 2021, at 3 am ET on Apple TV+. New episodes of the sports comedy series come out every Friday, with the season finale slated to premiere on October 8, 2021. In total, season 2 has 12 episodes, each with a run time of between 30 and 40 minutes.

Where To Stream Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 4 Online?

‘Ted Lasso’ is an Apple production, and season 2 episode 4 will therefore be available exclusively on their streaming platform — Apple TV+. Season 1 in its entirety and all-new season 2 episodes of the show are available on the streaming service. Apple TV+ also offers a 7-day free trial that you can use to check out the show.

Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 4 Spoilers

‘Ted Lasso’ season 2 episode 4 is titled ‘Carol of the Bells.’ Considering we see some snow in episode 3, the upcoming episode is probably a Christmas episode, and we can expect some warm holiday antics from the football club. The team seems to have warmed up to Jamie and are more united than ever, which means their Christmas celebrations will likely be a joyous affair. This might not be the case for Ted, however, as he will be away from his family. This is also his first Christmas since his divorce, and we can expect the generally sunny coach to possibly go through some dark emotions.

A few other plot points to watch out for in the upcoming episode 4 are the repercussions of Sam’s open defiance to the team’s chief sponsor— Dubai Air. Considering the team is facing financial troubles, a falling out with their sponsor could spell disaster for AFC Richmond. We can also expect to see more of Dr. Sharon’s insightful therapy on the players (and possibly their coach!) as well as Roy Kent’s unabashedly crude yet wise takes on life and football.

Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 3 Recap

Episode 3 finds Rebecca attempting to reconnect with her goddaughter Nora, who she brings to work. Nora is star-struck by Sam, who, after being made the poster boy for Dubai Air, realizes that its parent company is responsible for widespread illegal oil drilling in his native Nigeria. Sam’s protest is taken up by the rest of the team, and all the players cover their sponsor’s name with black tape for their next match. Rebecca, too, seems to be quite proud of her players, and the team, despite losing the match, celebrates their newfound unity as well as the end of their draw streak.

In an effort to get the players to accept Jamie back on the team, Coach Ted channels his alter-ego, Led Tasso. For an entire training session, he becomes an overbearing, illogical dictator and forces the team to take continuous laps of the field. When Jamie protests, the rest of the team appreciates him standing up for them, and AFC Richmond is once again united. Dr. Sharon observes Coach Ted’s tactics but doesn’t reveal what she thinks about them.

