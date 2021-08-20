The heartwarming Apple TV+ sports comedy lives up to its reputation with the exceedingly feel-good episode 5. Enduring relationships get stronger, characters overcome their fears, and the much-loved Roy Kent makes a return to AFC Richmond. However, there could be trouble around the corner, and we’ll have to wait and see whether, despite all the optimism, the lads win their next match or not. Curious about the next episode? Here’s what you can expect from ‘Ted Lasso’ season 2 episode 6.

Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date

‘Ted Lasso’ season 2 episode 6 is scheduled to premiere on August 27, 2021, at 3 am ET on Apple TV+. All-new episodes of the sports comedy series release every Friday, with the season finale scheduled for October 8, 2021. Season 2 has 12 episodes in total, each with a run time of between 30 and 40 minutes.

Where To Stream Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 6 Online?

‘Ted Lasso’ is an Apple production, and season 2 episode 6 will be available exclusively on their streaming platform— Apple TV+. Season 1 in its entirety and already released season 2 episodes of the show are available on the streaming service. Apple TV+ also offers a 7-day free trial that you can use to check out the show.

Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 6 Spoilers

Episode 6 is titled ‘The Signal’ and could refer to a new team strategy employed by AFC Richmond to give them a winning edge. With Roy Kent now part of the coaching squad, there are doubtless going to be some serious changes to the team’s practice schedule, and the seasoned former professional player will likely give his players some insider tips about playing under pressure. We can expect to see the team’s morale significantly boosted and maybe even a few much-needed victories.

However, it can’t all be smooth sailing, and we can expect to see some hiccups to balance out all the sunny optimism. Though the team seems to have found a new sponsor (“Bantr,” an all text, no picture, dating app), there could likely be some troubles within the ranks. Nathan could also feel displaced by Roy Kent and continue to suffer from low self-esteem, which is generally given a comedic spin but also visibly affects him. Lastly, Ted’s session with Dr. Sharon still hasn’t happened, as she once again reminded him in episode 5, and we could see the two sitting down for a revealing chat in the upcoming episode 6.

Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 5 Recap

Episode 5 opens with the team suffering a humiliating loss and the captain, Isaac, beginning to feel the pressure of his team’s continuous lackluster performance. To get him out of the dangerous spiral that’s making him lose his focus, Ted enlists the help of the only one who can guide the team captain— the team’s former skipper Roy Kent. Ted, Roy, and Isaac then meet up at the football field where Roy grew up playing football, and the gruff former captain successfully reminds Isaac that the most important part of the sport is to enjoy it. Seeing Roy’s successful handling of the situation, Ted offers him a coaching post which Roy turns down but eventually takes up.

Meanwhile, Nathan struggles with low self-esteem as he tries to get a coveted window table at his parents’ favorite restaurant for their anniversary. With some guidance and coaching from Keeley and Rebecca, he finally manages to stand up for himself and gets the table. However, when Roy joins the coaching squad, Nathan, the juniormost coach, looks vaguely uncomfortable and possibly fears getting sidelined.

