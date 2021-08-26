AFC Richmond are in form like never before, but their usually sunny and optimistic coach seems to be going through some dark times. Multiple interesting new characters, like Rebecca’s mother and her “hunky” flame Luca, are introduced, and Jamie Tartt finally gets to be himself again on the pitch. Episode 6 is a doozy and proves that even sports comedy shows can end on intriguing cliffhangers that make for highly anticipated upcoming episodes. If you can’t wait for the next episode, have we got a treat from you! Here’s what you can expect from ‘Ted Lasso’ season 2 episode 7.

Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date

‘Ted Lasso’ season 2 episode 7 is set to premiere on September 3, 2021, at 3 am ET on Apple TV+. All-new episodes of the sports comedy series release every Friday, with the season finale scheduled for October 8, 2021. Season 2 has 12 episodes, each with a run time of between 30 and 40 minutes.

Where To Stream Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 7 Online?

‘Ted Lasso’ is an Apple production, and season 2 episode 7 will be available exclusively on their streaming platform— Apple TV+. Season 1 in its entirety and already released season 2 episodes of the show are available on the streaming service. Apple TV+ also offers a 7-day free trial that you can use to check out the show.

Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 7 Spoilers

Episode 7 is titled ‘Headspace,’ and we think we have a pretty good idea about what it refers to. Seeing as how episode 6 closes with Ted finally making an appointment with Dr. Sharon after suffering a breakdown of sorts at a highly publicized match, it looks like the long-awaited conversation between the coach and the team counselor is set to occur. We might, therefore, finally get a glimpse of what goes on inside the mind of the show’s central character in the upcoming episode. As the team nears the decisive final of the FA cup, the anticipation of the fans, as well as pressure on the team, is sure to make for some interesting plot points in episode 7.

The other big reveal from episode 6 is also likely going to be explored in the upcoming episode, and we might get to see how the connection between Rebecca and Sam, which they’ve unknowingly made through the chat-based dating app Bantr, plays out. It is a truly unlikely coupling that is going to make for some very interesting viewing. Of course, the ever-entertaining Roy Kent and Jamie Tartt will likely be up to their antics in the upcoming episode, and we can also expect to see Nathan taking on a more active coaching role after his brilliant maneuver in episode 6.

Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 6 Recap

Episode 6 opens with AFC Richmond, having turned things around since Roy Kent joined the coaching squad, celebrating their fourth straight victory. Even Jamie Tartt sees the value in Kent’s coaching and puts his ego aside in order to get some valuable tips from the team’s former captain, which eventually helps them win the next match. Meanwhile, Rebecca’s mother pays her a surprise visit but leaves all too soon, leaving Rebecca once again free to be in touch with the mysterious man she’s been chatting with on Bantr.

During AFC Richmond’s FA cup quarter-final, coach Ted has a panic attack of sorts, leaving Roy and coach Beard flustered and finally giving Nathan his moment in the spotlight, which he seizes with aplomb. The episode ends with two big reveals, the first being that the mysterious man that Rebecca has been in contact with is actually Sam, a player from her team. The second is that coach Ted seems to be going through some truly dark times and looks like he desperately needs Dr. Sharon’s guidance, which he admits in the episode’s closing scenes.

