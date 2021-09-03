Episode 7 is an emotional one and seems to be setting up multiple plot points for some upcoming fireworks. Ted finally begins to talk to Dr. Sharon, and there seems to be trouble in paradise for Roy and Keeley. However, everything seems to be gearing up for the upcoming episode, which promises to be a doozy. Here’s what we can expect from ‘Ted Lasso’ season 2 episode 8.

Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date

‘Ted Lasso’ season 2 episode 8 is set to premiere on September 10, 2021, at 3 am ET on Apple TV+. All-new episodes of the sports comedy series release every Friday, with the season finale scheduled for October 8, 2021. Season 2 has 12 episodes, each with a runtime of between 29 and 38 minutes. Episode 8, however, has a particularly long runtime of 45 minutes.

Where To Stream Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 8 Online?

‘Ted Lasso’ is an Apple Original production, and therefore, season 2 episode 8 will be available exclusively on their streaming platform— Apple TV+. The first season in its entirety and newly released season 2 episodes of the show are available on the streaming service. Apple TV+ also offers a 7-day free trial that you can use to check out the show.

Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 8 Spoilers

Episode 8 is titled ‘Man City,’ and it needs no explanation why. The match against Manchester City was a crucial one for AFC Richmond in season 1, and it is going to be as important now. This is likely going to be the semi-final or final of the FA Cup that the team has been doing surprisingly well in and has a chance of being the first “non-premiere” team to win the tournament in 40 years. Of course, one major change from their last match with Manchester City is that this time Jamie Tartt is playing with AFC Richmond as opposed to against them.

With Ted finally speaking to Dr. Sharon about his feelings, it seems like the coach will be in top form to carry the team to a victory. However, pitfalls remain as Nathan seems to be struggling with self-esteem issues once again and has started venting his frustration out on the players and club employees. Lastly, Sam and Rebecca’s anonymous chat remains precariously paused with Sam having asked Rebecca out on a date without knowing her identity. This might finally come to pass in the upcoming episode and will have a truly memorable outcome one way or another.

Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 7 Recap

Episode 7 opens with Nathan basking in the glory and adoration of his genius play in AFC Richmond’s previous match, which helped them win. However, the pride seems to be going to his head as he puts Colin, one of the players, down. Things get better after Coach Beard has a chat with Nathan, but after reading an online comment calling him a loser, Nathan’s self-esteem seems lower than ever.

Ted also finally arrives for his much-awaited appointment with Dr. Sharon but ends up walking out of her office on the first two days. He also reveals how he has no faith in what she does— a skepticism that seems to stem from his dismal couple’s therapy sessions that (in his opinion) obviously didn’t work. However, by the end of the episode, the two reach a tenuous balance, and it seems like Ted might finally begin to open up and take his therapy sessions seriously.

