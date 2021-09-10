As a truly epic episode 8 of ‘Ted Lasso’ season 2 wraps up, there is a lot that the members of AFC Richmond have got going on. Coach Ted reveals some deep secrets, Sam and Rebecca rendezvous for a blind date, and we actually get to see Roy Kent and Jamie Tartt hug! And then, of course, there’s that small matter of the historic FA Cup Semi-Final match against Manchester City. Where will we go from here? Only the upcoming episode will tell us. Here’s everything we know about ‘Ted Lasso’ season 2 episode 9.

Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date

‘Ted Lasso’ season 2 episode 9 is set to premiere on September 17, 2021, at 3 am ET on Apple TV+. All-new episodes of the sports comedy series release every Friday, with the season finale scheduled for October 8, 2021. Season 2 has 12 episodes in total, each with a runtime of around 35 minutes.

Where To Stream Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 9 Online?

‘Ted Lasso’ is an Apple Original production, and therefore, season 2 episode 9 will be available exclusively on their streaming platform— Apple TV+. The first season in its entirety and newly released season 2 episodes of the show are available on the streaming service. Apple TV+ also offers a 7-day free trial that you can use to check out the show.

Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 9 Spoilers

Episode 9 is going to pick up from a particularly weighty episode and is sure to bring a lot of new dynamics into the picture. For one, Sam and Rebecca seem to be having an affair, and we might get to see how they navigate that field of landmines, what with Rebecca being his boss and also twice his age. Then there is the matter of Ted and Dr. Sharon opening up to each other, and though their revelations are few and far between, we could expect their frequency to increase in the upcoming episode, especially with Ted finally beginning to open up.

A new dynamic also seems to have been reached between Roy Kent and Jamie Tartt, but this could go either way, and the former teammates could go back to their public rivalry whilst secretly looking out for the other. Overall, AFC Richmond will have to pick themselves up after the resounding defeat they’ve just had.

Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 8 Recap

Episode 8 opens with Dr. Sharon involved in a minor accident, resulting in her leaving Ted some very frank voice messages whilst under the effects of a concussion. The two then have a brief heart-to-heart, and Dr. Sharon actually opens up to Ted. Sam finally fixes a blind date with the mystery woman he’s been chatting with on Bantr, and both he and Rebecca have a few awkward moments before realizing that they’ve actually been chatting with each other. Nonetheless, they decide to share dinner and end up kissing.

The AFC Richmond players then go head to head with Manchester City in the FA Cup Semi-Final but suffer a resounding loss. Jamie’s belligerent father provokes Jamie after the match until the young player punches him and is then, to everybody’s surprise, comforted by Roy. Following the defeat, Ted also opens up to Dr. Sharon and admits that his father killed himself when Ted was 16. The episode finally closes with Sam showing up at Rebecca’s house and the two kissing again.

