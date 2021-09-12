In this week’s episode of season 9, Tyler and Catelynn organized a gender reveal test and found out the result. Mackenzie left for Oklahoma, her hometown, to surprise her dad, who was instead struggling with depression, so she decided to actively help him face it. The events of this week’s episode are outlined in the recap. ‘Teen Mom OG’ season 9 is all geared up to release its next episode. And here is everything we know about it!

Teen Mom OG Season 9 Episode 14 Release Date

‘Teen Mom OG’ season 9 episode 14 is slated to premiere on September 14, 2021, at 8 pm ET on MTV. New hour-long episodes are aired every Tuesday evening at the same time slot. If there are any changes in the schedule, we will keep you updated.

Where to Watch Teen Mom OG Season 9 Episode 14 Online?

The 9th season of ‘Teen Mom OG’ should air new episodes every Tuesday evening at 8 pm ET on MTV. If you already have the channel as a part of your cable subscription, simply tune in to your television as and when the show returns and watch the latest episodes without any spoilers. Episodes, after their tv release, also land on MTV’s official site for online streaming. The next go-to option is to choose any of the cable-free, live-streaming services. Some of the popular platforms are Directv, Fubo TV, Philo TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

You can additionally rent full seasons or single episodes on Amazon Prime Video. The first six seasons of ‘Teen Mom OG’ can be watched on CBS All Access.

Teen Mom OG Season 9 Episode 14 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘A Day Late and a Dollar Short.’ It will feature Cheyenne approaching her 3rd trimester. She would want Cory to engage more with Ryder and help him out, but the former might not be free. Despite Catelynn’s reluctance, Tyler will consider trying ketamine therapy. There is also an important day on the schedule as Mackenzie and her family recall her late mother’s birthday and celebrate.

Teen Mom OG Season 9 Episode 13 Recap

In the thirteenth episode titled ‘Don’t Give Up on Me,’ things took a turn when Tyler and Catelynn learned the gender of their unborn child with an at-home test. Meanwhile, Mackenzie went home to Oklahoma to surprise her dad. However, she realized he was struggling with depression and set out to find a way to help him. Elsewhere, Amber learned that her daughter was not ready to forgive her.

We first see a surprised Amber who does not expect that Gary would ask her to move into his property. On the other hand, Catelynn decides to take up a career in microblading. Meanwhile, Mackenzie is offered a job opportunity in Florida. Finally, Bentley begins therapy sessions, and Maci is heartbroken. Mackenzie receives a call from Justice Nutrition.

The CEO of the company asks her to move to Florida for a new job option. She agrees after having a discussion with her family. Maci talks to Tyler for advice about counseling for Bentley. On the other hand, Ryan talks to his wife about counseling with Bentley. After much deliberations, they decide to go ahead with the sessions. Gary meets up with his wife Kristine and talks about Amber moving near them. Corey drops by to speak with Cheyenne. Gary and Kristine then come up with a plan of adding a modular home in their backyard for Amber.

