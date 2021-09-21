Teen Mom OG Season 9 Episode 15: Release Date and Spoilers

In this week’s episode of the ninth season of ‘Teen Mom OG,’ Cheyenne got into a fight with Zach as her pregnancy has weakened her emotional state. Mackenzie joined her family to celebrate her late mother’s birthday, and Tyler, on the other hand, was suffering from severe fluctuations in mood. To know how each member dealt with their problems in episode 14, check out the recap. Now, ‘Teen Mom OG’ season 9 is returning with the next episode, and here is what you can expect from it!

Teen Mom OG Season 9 Episode 15 Release Date

‘Teen Mom OG’ season 9 episode 15 is slated to premiere on September 21, 2021, at 8 pm ET on MTV. The show follows a weekly release pattern and new hour-long episodes drop every Tuesday.

Where to Watch Teen Mom OG Season 9 Episode 15 Online?

To watch ‘Teen Mom OG’ season 9 episode 15 on your television screens, tune in to MTV as and when it airs. After their TV broadcast, the episodes also drop on MTV’s official site for online streaming. The next go-to option is to choose any of the cable-free, live-streaming services. Some of the popular platforms are DirecTV, Fubo TV, Philo TV, YouTube TV, Xfinity, and Sling TV. You can additionally rent full seasons or single episodes on Spectrum on Demand, Google Play, Vudu, iTunes, Amazon Prime Video. The first six seasons of ‘Teen Mom OG’ can be watched on CBS All Access.

Teen Mom OG Season 9 Episode 15 Spoilers

In the fifteenth episode, titled ‘Agree to Disagree,’ we will know how Tyler fares with his latest ketamine therapy as Catelynn’s pregnancy moves forward. Now that Leah has clarified that she is unwilling to see her mother, Amber might make other plans to bring them together. As evident from her conversations with the therapist, she is fully determined to win back her daughter’s heart. Cheyenne and Zach might continue to face problems interacting smoothly with each other.

Teen Mom OG Season 9 Episode 14 Recap

The fourteenth episode is titled ‘A Day Late and a Dollar Short.’ In the latest part, we saw Cheyenne entering her third trimester, which has put a lot of pressure on Zach. The couple got into a fight after Zach laid out his schedule for the next couple of weeks. Cheyenne had wanted him to be present with her during the later phases of her pregnancy, but he had other events to attend.

So, Cheyenne asked Zach to move out of the house out of anger. Meanwhile, Tyler was diagnosed with bipolar disorder ages back, and his symptoms lately had been taking a toll on him. Therefore, he was open to adopting new strategies to tone down his uncontrollable emotions. Despite Catelynn’s reluctance, he decided to try ketamine therapy.

Mackenzie and her family reunited to celebrate her late mother’s birthday. Elsewhere, Ryan was determined to try and fix his relationship with Bentley, who was reluctant to spend more time with him. The same could be said for Leah, who did not want to engage with her mother any further. Amber had been trying to attend therapy sessions to reconnect with her estranged daughter, but her efforts were futile.

