Teen Mom OG Season 9 Episode 16 Release Date and Spoilers

In this week’s episode of the ninth season of ‘Teen Mom OG,’ Tyler went into the second phase of his treatment. Maci recalled her terrifying experience at the gas station, which immediately caused her to spiral into a dark state of mind. In a shocking incident, Mackenzie’s son, Bronx, was learning words bordering on profanity as per a complaint from his school. You can head to the recap to know more about episode 15. Now, here is all you can expect from ‘Teen Mom OG’ season 9 episode 16!

Teen Mom OG Season 9 Episode 16 Release Date

‘Teen Mom OG’ season 9 episode 16 is slated to premiere on September 28, 2021, at 8 pm ET on MTV. The show follows a weekly release pattern, and new hour-long episodes drop every Tuesday.

Where to Watch Teen Mom OG Season 9 Episode 16 Online?

To watch ‘Teen Mom OG’ season 9 episode 16 on your television screens, tune in to MTV as and when it airs on the network. After the TV broadcast, the episodes also drop on MTV’s official site. You can watch it here! The next go-to option is to choose any of the cable-free, live-streaming services such as DirecTV, Fubo TV, Philo TV, YouTube TV, Xfinity, and Sling TV. You can additionally rent full seasons or single episodes on Spectrum on Demand, Google Play, Vudu, iTunes, Amazon Prime Video. The first six seasons of ‘Teen Mom OG’ is available on CBS All Access.

Teen Mom OG Season 9 Episode 16 Spoilers

In the sixteenth episode, titled ‘Flying By the Seat of Our Pants,’ we might see more of Tyler and his ongoing ketamine therapy. Catelynn was skeptical of the treatment at first, but as the season progresses, we will know if the treatment is actually working. Cody might go off to Mexico for his shoot leaving behind Cheyenne, who is not emotionally stable as of late because of her pregnancy. Bronx will be taken to a therapist or a counselor for a check-up on his mental and emotional state.

Teen Mom OG Season 9 Episode 15 Recap

In the fifteenth episode, titled ‘Agree to Disagree,’ Tyler’s ketamine treatment progressed. In the first stage, he was asked to take a shot, as shown in the last episode, but Catelynn still had her doubts about the after-effects of taking the drug. In the second phase, Tyler went through regular therapy, where he was asked standard questions about how his anxiety fits into his life. He was trying to calm himself through a method that entailed him to use visuals as a distraction.

On the other hand, Maci was reeling from PTSD that originated from a shootout at a gas station when she stopped there a few months back. She hasn’t been able to get over it, so her only option now is therapy. Mackenzie was worried about her son Bronx, who was misbehaving at school. She wanted her son to see a counselor but couldn’t decide anything during her conversation with Josh.

Cheyenne’s pregnancy didn’t cause any significant mood changes in this episode. However, her sister R Kyle’s decision to move to Washington DC with her son Baaz and the father of her child disturbed her. This was terrible news for the entire family, especially Cheyenne, who was concerned about her daughter Ryder’s well-being. She was very close to Baaz, so Cheyenne in no way wanted her sister to move away. Lastly, Amber received an acceptance letter from Purdue University.

