Temptation Island Season 1: Who Are Still Together? Where Are They Now?

As a reboot of the hugely successful reality series that tests the commitment of couples at a crossroads, Netflix’s ‘Temptation Island’ can only be described as equal parts dramatic and emotional. That’s because it follows four troubled couples as they put their love to the test by agreeing to live separately, right alongside a group of hot singles of the opposite sex, for three long weeks. So, now that season 1 of this production has aired in its entirety, giving us not only sizzling romances but also emotional heartbreaks, here’s what we know about its cast’s current standing.

Shanté and Brion Are Likely Still Involved

While it’s true that Shanté Glover and Brion Whitley’s relationship was far from perfect, they really wanted to have that picture-perfect family life in the future. Therefore, when the latter decided to give into temptation and had a threesome with two of the girls at the men’s villa before asserting he felt no remorse, it shattered his partner to the core. Shanté went as far as to state she didn’t even recognize him anymore, so it was no surprise when she made it clear that she wanted to choose herself during the Final Bonfire.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DGrV9Grt3b1/?img_index=1

However, upon hearing Brion take responsibility for all his actions and admitting he was ready to take up therapy too, Shanté gave him grace, and the couple left the island together. Since then, neither of these Atlanta, Georgia, residents have been open regarding their relationship status, yet it does seem highly likely that they are still involved and head over heels in love. That’s because the ProCare Therapy Account Executive and the Medical Sales Representative still follow one another on social media platforms, where they also seem to have kept in touch.

Alexa and Lino Are Likely Be Planning Their Wedding These Days

It was past guilt over exclusivity from Alexa Santamaria’s side and feelings of sheer resentment from Pasqualino “Lino” Troisi’s end that drove the couple to step onto the island. They wanted to confirm whether they really were the right fit for one another and ready to step into the next chapter of their lives – engagement as well as marriage – which they definitely did. Instead of stepping out from the boundaries they had set, even when they had opportunities, they simply made friends with whom they discussed all their issues so as to emotionally and personally grow.

Therefore, of course, by the time the Final Bonfire came around, both Alexa and Lino knew they wanted no one but each other. They chose to leave together, after which the latter even got down on one knee. So, we are happy to report that it appears as if the couple is still together, currently possibly planning their wedding while residing in Los Angeles, California.

Coming to their personal standing, it seems like Alexa is indeed moving ahead with her plans to study further in the hopes of one day becoming a Nurse Practitioner with her own practice. The Labor and Delivery Travel Nurse has also begun dabbling in modeling, for which she recently signed with Modern Muse Models and CGM Models with the support of her partner. As for Lino himself, the 28-year-old has stepped away from the corporate world to follow his passion and evolve into a health coach and personal trainer.

Ashley and Danny Seem to be Figuring Their Relationship Out

Although Ashley Moore stepped onto the island with Grant Larsen, she chose to walk away with Danny Spongberg owing to the former’s utter disrespect towards their relationship by cheating. She didn’t know how her connection with Danny would work in the real world since they lived far away, but the way he made her feel and how much they cared for one another was undeniable. Neither was unaware of the fact they had several challenges before them when they first started, yet they seemed determined to work through them together for their sheer happiness.

So, from what we can tell, it’s possible the duo is still romantically involved – they follow one another on Instagram and even exchange sweet comments. The 28-year-old travel enthusiast and yoga practitioner is based in Florida, whereas the Solar Sales Representative hails from Nebraska, so there is definitely a physical distance between them. However, it doesn’t appear as if they have let it interfere with their organic bond too much by ensuring they spend as much quality time together as possible. The worst-case scenario is that they are just friends at the moment, but even then, they both seem happy, which is all that matters in the long run.

Tyler and Kay’s Whirlwind Romance Could Still Be Ongoing

Like Ashley, even Tyler Breshears left the island with someone he did not come in with, and this life-altering decision is something he believes truly lifted a heavy weight from his shoulders. That’s because while he only felt belittled and small in his relationship with Tayler Byrd owing to what she desired from life, the spark he felt with Kay Carlon from day one erased all his self-esteem issues. His actions resulted in his girlfriend of years thinking she wasn’t enough, but he had to make a decision for himself, and he knew he was falling in love with Kay, who shared the same sentiments.

Thus, with a leap of faith, an awareness of their extraordinary situation, and more questions about their future than ever before, Tyler and Kay walked into the real world hand-in-hand. Since then, the former has returned to his base of Nashville, Tennesse, to focus on his career as One Management and Rune Models Agency-signed model, whereas the latter went back to Miami, Florida, to continue serving as a fitness influencer. Nevertheless, owing to their shared experiences as well as their genuine bond, they are likely still involved and may be trying to build something long-distance.

Grant Larsen is an Entrepreneur and a Family Man Today

Following his stint on ‘Temptation Island,’ it appears as if Grant returned to his normal life with a determination to do better for not just himself but also his daughter from a previous relationship. Hence, today, it seems like he is focusing primarily on his professional endeavors as well as his daughter so as to ensure he can give her the best possible life and opportunities. In other words, the 28-year-old Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based founder of Amora Beachwear, real estate investor, and Mo-Co Media owner is a mental health advocate and a family man. So, whenever he is not working, he is either spending downtime with family, taking his daughter out for one-on-one experiences, or traveling to relax and have new adventures.

Tayler Byrd is a Force of Nature

Christina Tayler Byrd is the epitome of beauty and brains, considering she is the tall, blonde, blue-eyed Senior Program Coordinator at the Middle Tennessee State University’s Center for Health and Human Services. She actually graduated from this same institute in 2017 with a Bachelor’s in Community and Public Health and again in 2019 with a Master’s, making it clear she has always known what she wants. She is a strong, independent woman through and through, so even though her breakup with Tyler did hurt a lot, she has learned to be grateful for it since it pushed her to not only focus more on work but also love herself in the way she deserves.

