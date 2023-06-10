Tex Mex Motors Season 2: Renewal Possibilities Explored

Netflix’s ‘Tex Mex Motors‘ is a reality show that revolves around a group of six people under the leadership of Mike Coy. Together, the team has adopted a business model of finding old classic cars in Mexico and bringing them to their garage in El Paso, Texas, to restore the four-wheeler beauties and sell them to interested parties to maximize profits. While the work done by the restores in season 1 is commendable, many in the group express their concerns regarding continuing down this path. Naturally, this has led fans of the show to be eager to know if the series will ever make it past its premiere season. If you are in the same boat, worry not because here is everything you need to know about the possibility of ‘Tex Mex Motors’ season 2!

Will Tex Mex Motors Season 2 Happen?

‘Tex Mex Motors’ season 1 premiered on June 9, 2023, on Netflix. The iteration contains eight separate episodes, each with a run time of 27-41 minutes. As far as season 2 is concerned, here is what we know.

As of writing, there has yet to be an official announcement regarding a possible season 2 of the car-centric series. However, given the fresh concept of the series combined with the streaming giant’s tendency to adopt a wait-and-watch approach for new shows, it is possible that Netflix is waiting to see just how well the general public is receiving the series. While car restoration can indeed be extremely satisfying to watch, not everyone might be interested in the in-depth insight that the show provides into the whole process.

Furthermore, there might be issues within the operation of the six cast members that might affect whether or not a second season might be a possibility. In the show’s first installment, people like Jaime Hjelm are frank about their concern regarding continuing the project given the massive amount of hours they have to put in to make the business profitable. At one point, the electrical expert even comments that she might have to back out if the hours are not appropriately met.

The show’s first season was produced over the course of four months until August 2022. If the team of six indeed bands together for the second season, their timing is undoubtedly a bit off for the year. Additionally, it does not seem like the group has resumed its work together after their time on the show. Jamie stated in an Instagram post around the release of the first iteration that she missed working with the other guys and enjoyed their company.

Though Scooter Wreyton and Rob “Rabbit” Pitts are seen driving to Chihuahua City, Mexico, in the last episode, as a sign of their continued work, the real-life evidence does suggest that the group has stopped working together, at least for now. That being said, it is also possible that the showrunners and the six experts may just come together and work for another season if they think that the show has received much love from the audience. Whether or not such a thing will turn true, given the established businesses of most of the cast members, is certainly a question to ponder upon.

If the Netflix series is renewed for a second installment, we expect to see even more jaw-dropping car transformations. Though the first season saw the group being strapped for cash due to it being their starting days, the projects in the potential sophomore iteration will likely be more expensive and impressive. Following the requests of some of the cast members, it is also possible that we may see additional crew members joining the team in order to reduce some of the workloads. In case the show is indeed renewed for another installment, we expect ‘Tex Mex Motors’ season 2 to be released sometime in Q3 or Q4 2024.

