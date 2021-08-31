‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime‘ or ‘Tensei Shitara Suraimu Datta Ken’ is an isekai fantasy TV anime based on the light novel series of the same name written by Fuse and illustrated by Mitz Vah. The show recounts the story of Satoru Mikami, a corporate worker who gets mysteriously reincarnated into an alternate world after he succumbs to his injuries in a stabbing incident. The second part of season 2 was released on June 29, 2021, and here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming episode.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 Part 2 Episode 10 Release Date

‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’ season 2, part 2 episode 10, is slated to premiere on September 7, 2021, in Japan. It will air on Tokyo MX, BS11, tvk, and MBS at different times. The isekai anime is developed by Eight Bit Studios, with Atsushi Nakayama (season 2) helming the directorial team and Kazuyuki Fudeyasu overseeing the scripts.

The characters are designed by Ryouma Ebata, while Shigeto Sugimoto has served as the producer. Elements Garden has composed the series’ music. MindaRyn has performed the opening theme track, “Like Flames,” and the ending theme song, “Reincarnate,” is sung by Takuma Terashima.

Where to Watch That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 Online?

‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’ season 2 is available on Funimation. In Scandinavian countries, fans can watch the show on Wakanim. The latest episodes are also accessible on VRV, Netflix Japan, iQIYI, Amazon Prime, and Anime on Demand. Crunchyroll subscribers can head here to watch the isekai anime.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 Part 2 Episode 10 Spoilers

In episode 9, the storm dragon Veldora Tempest returns, and Rimuru immediately takes him to meet the inhabitants of the monster country of the Great Jura Forest. When the people learn that Rimuru is a sword friend of the storm dragon, they begin to rejoice; however, their king confesses that he kept their friendship a secret as he believed that it would take at least a century to free Veldora. Once the two friends have exchanged words with the people, a celebration begins that lasts until the morning. The following day, Rimuru assembles his forces, and they seriously start to deliberate the next mission on their agenda.

When the founder of the monster country, Tempest, opens up about his plan to become the Demon King, his allies blankly stare at him and remind their leader that he is already one. However, Rimuru then clarifies that he wishes to announce the same to the entire world by stealing Clayman’s Demon Lord throne. Just when the discussion on the matter starts, the meeting is interrupted by the arrival of Gazel Dwargo, the king of the Armed Nation of Dwargon, and Elalude Grimwald, the archduke of the Sorcerous Dynasty of Thalion. In episode 10, Rimuru will discuss his plans to take on Clayman and his remaining forces so that he can ultimately steal his throne from him.

Read More: Best Isekai Anime