Based on the light novel series of the same name written by Fuse and illustrated by Mitz Vah, ‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime‘ or ‘Tensei Shitara Suraimu Datta Ken’ is an isekai fantasy TV anime. The series follows a corporate worker named Satoru Mikami, whose uninspiring and depressing life suddenly comes to an end when he succumbs to his injuries after an unexpected stabbing incident. However, he mysteriously gets transported into an alternate world where he later establishes his own kingdom. The second part of season 2 was released on June 29, 2021, and here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming episode.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 Part 2 Episode 11 Release Date

‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’ season 2, part 2 episode 11, titled ‘Returning from the Brink,’ is all set to release on September 14, 2021, in Japan. It will air on Tokyo MX, BS11, tvk, and MBS at various times. Eight Bit Studios have developed the series with Atsushi Nakayama (season 2) helming the directorial team and Kazuyuki Fudeyasu leading the writing staff.

Shigeto Sugimo has served as the producer while the characters are designed by Ryouma Ebata. The series’ music is composed by Elements Garden. The opening theme track, “Like Flames,” is performed by MindaRyn, and the ending theme track, “Reincarnate,” is sung by Takuma Terashima.

Where to Watch That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 Online?

You can watch ‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’ season 2 on Funimation. The series is accessible in Scandinavian countries on Wakanim. You can also watch the show on VRV and Crunchyroll. Platforms such as Netflix Japan, iQIYI, Anime on Demand, and Amazon Prime also have the show in their catalogs.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 Part 2 Episode 11 Spoilers

In episode 10, Clayman comes up with a well-thought plan to convince the demon lords that Rimuru is responsible for the violence. He lies that Mjurran sent him a message before her death in which she revealed the plan of his adversary. He further insinuates that his house got destroyed when Milim first learned about Rimuru’s real motives. He goes on to blame him for disrespecting an unbreakable pact and claims that he is not worthy of being a Demon Lord.

However, Clayman’s accusations fail to convince anyone once Rimuru starts to defend himself. He clarifies that the claim that Mjurran is no longer alive is not true since she is under his care. Although Clayman continues to make false accusations, his arguments begin to fall apart when appropriately scrutinized. When the antagonist learns that his forces got defeated in the war, he cannot even begin to comprehend how it can happen.

Rimuru argues that they should just punish Clayman for his lies, but Guy suggests that it would be best if the arch-rivals settled the scores on the battlefield. He creates a portal for them to have an epic battle, but Clayman ingeniously includes Milim in the fight to gain the upper hand, only to be beaten black and blue by Shion. Later, Beretta also joins Rimuru’s units. While he is getting rid of the curse, Rimuru is attacked by Milim, but Veldora arrives just in time to take the blow. In episode 11, Rimuru and his allies will slowly begin to gain the upper hand in the battle and corner Clayman before ultimately defeating him.

