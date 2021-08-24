‘Tensei Shitara Suraimu Datta Ken’ or ‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime‘ is an isekai fantasy TV anime based on the light novel series of the same name written by Fuse and illustrated by Mitz Vah. The show recounts the story of a thirty-something-year-old corporate worker named Satoru Mikami, who gets transported to an alternate world following a stabbing incident. Season 1 of the series concluded on March 19, 2019, and the latest installment was released as a split cour whose second part premiered on June 29, 2021. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest episode of the show.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 Part 2 Episode 9 Release Date

‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’ season 2, part 2 episode 9, is slated to premiere on August 31, 2021, in Japan. It will air on Tokyo MX, BS11, tvk, and MBS at various times. Eight Bit Studios has developed the isekai anime series with Atsushi Nakayama (season 2) helming the directorial team and Kazuyuki Fudeyasu leading the writing staff.

Ryouma Ebata has designed the character while Youhei Itou and Shigeto Sugimoto have served as the producer. The music for the show is composed by Elements Garden. The opening theme track, “Like Flames,” is performed by MindaRyn, while the ending theme song, “Reincarnate,” is sung by Takuma Terashima.

Where to Watch That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 Online?

Season 2 of ‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’ is accessible for streaming on Funimation. Fans from Scandinavian countries can watch the show on Wakanim. Platforms such as VRV, Netflix Japan, iQIYI, Amazon Prime, and Anime on Demand also have the isekai anime in their catalogs. The latest installment of the series is available on Crunchyroll as well.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 Part 2 Episode 9 Spoilers

In episode 8, Midday, the Head Priest of the Dragon Faithful and a Dragonewt, flights Suphia the White Tiger Claw of the three Beastketeers and Gabiru. He dominates his adversaries easily even though he is fighting both of them together. Meanwhile, Albis and Yamza are having a gruesome battle. Believing that he is as good as his opponent, Yamza, makes a doppelganger to finish the fight. However, Albis has been holding back until now and, with just one swift attack, defeats Clayman’s best warrior.

However, when he decides to give up, Clayman uses his dark powers and forces him to ingest a strange substance, after which he transforms into a Charybdis. Just when the gruesome creature is about to wreak havoc on the battlefield, Benimaru arrives out of nowhere and, with just one blow, defeats the hideous monster. While Rimuru’s forces rejoice, Footman the Angry Pierrot and Tear the Teardrop easily beat down Phobio and Geld. In episode 9, Clayman will naturally try to buy time before he makes his next move since one of his best warriors, Yamza, is defeated. Rimuru may finally attend the Walpurgis.

