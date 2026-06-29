The 24th: Is Big Joe Based on a Real Soldier?

Helmed by Kevin Willmott, ‘The 24th‘ is a dramatization of the 1917 Houston riot, told through the eyes and ears of Corporal William Boston and his fellow soldiers at the 24th Infantry Regiment. While the various members of the battalions start as strangers, they are united in training, thought, and perhaps most importantly, in their shared experience with racial discrimination. After an incident of blatant police abuse leaves the entire infantry shaken, many decide to confront these social evils in the only way they can, by fighting for their rights. One of these soldiers is Big Joe, who develops a unique friendship with Boston as he gets over his traumatic past and joins the fight for justice.

Big Joe is a Fictional Composite Loosely Based on the Real Soldiers Who Participated in the Houston Riot of 1917

‘Big Joe’ is a fictional character created by co-writers Kevin Willmott and Trai Byers specifically for the world of ‘The 24th.’ While the events of the movie are based on the real-life Houston riot of August 23, 1917, Joe appears to be a amalgam of the soldiers from the many soldiers from the 24th Infantry Regiment who participated in the mutiny and took a stand against racial discrimination and abuse. The 24th Infantry was, at that time, one of four racially segregated regiments in the army, and most of its battalions were stationed in Camp Logan in 1917. The movie reimagines this setting while also adding some life to it by simulating various character arcs and lived experiences shared among the soldiers. Joe’s invented story arc enriches this world further, tying many of its social commentaries together.

While the protagonist of the movie, Willian Boston, is partially based on Corporal Charles Baltimore, a real-life figure associated with the Houston riot, there appears to be no direct antecedent when it comes to Joe as a character. Writer-director Willmott has mentioned that the writing process relied on research as much as it did on fictionalization, as not a lot of data is often available about individual soldiers and their actions during the riot. What has been well-documented, however, are the events that led up to the riot and mutiny, which is where Joe’s characterization comes in, serving as a condensed version of the complex events that took place during and before this specific chapter in history

The 24th Infantry Took Up Arms in Response to Racial Brutality by Houston Police Officers

On August 23, 1917, two white Houston police officers, named Lee Sparks and Rufus Daniels, forced their way into the home of Sara Travers in the San Felipe district, claiming that she was connected to the people they had been chasing and firing upon that day. When no evidence of any such connections turned up, Sparks and Daniels refused to back down and instead forced Sara out of her house and arrested her. When Private Alonzo Edwards tried to step in, he was attacked and taken into custody. That afternoon, when Corporal Charles Baltimore asked to see Edwards, Sparks reportedly struck him with his gun and started firing. Though Baltimore fled, he was soon captured by the two officers, attacked, and then taken to the same police station as Edwards.

While the events were unfolding in San Felipe, at Camp Logan, rumors began to spread that Baltimore had been killed by the Houston police officers, and this had a rippling effect. Though Baltimore was eventually found to be alive and was taken back to the camp, by then, the misinformation had spread like wildfire. As various soldiers felt the need to respond to the racial discrimination that they had endured for so long, a rumor began to emerge of a mob that was headed their way. That evening, Baltimore and several soldiers marched out of the camp, reportedly under the orders of Sergeant Vida Henry. Thus began the Houston riot and mutiny of 1917, which went on to claim around 20 lives, including those of 5 white police officers.

Big Joe Plays a Unique Role in the Film’s Rendition of the Mutiny

In ‘The 24th,’ the events of the Houston riot are dramatized in a way that frames Big Joe as one of the initiators of the mutiny, whether intentionally or unintentionally. While in real-life, rumors of an incoming mob emerged due to a blend of general confusion, unrest, and paranoia, the film gives these complicated aspects a human form, with Joe becoming our window to the psychological state of the soldiers at that point. In the aftermath of the mutiny, a reported 118 were formally arrested and tried across three courts-martial at Fort Sam Houston. Out of these, 110 defendants were convicted, with 19 of them receiving the death sentence. However, on November 13, 2023, more than a century later, the U.S. Army vacated all convictions, concluding that the soldiers had been denied fair trials because of racial discrimination.

Despite Big Joe being a fictionalized construct, his story rings true because of how it captures the racial abuse of that era, and the thoughts and feelings that might have developed as a response. In an interview with Moveable Fest, writer-director Kevin Willmott noted, “American history is racial history. They go hand-in-hand,” while adding that ‘The 24th’ is his way of highlighting the intricacies of the subject. As a composite character, Big Joe represents a major chapter in Black American history and how important it is to fight for justice.

Read More: The 24th: Is William Boston Based on a Real Soldier?