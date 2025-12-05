The Abandons Season 2 Plot and Cast Theories

Netflix’s ‘The Abandons’ transports the viewers to a small town in the 19th century where the law is in the hands of its wealthiest family, the Van Nesses. The story centers on Fiona Nolan and her people’s struggle to retain control of their land from Constance Van Ness. Things get more complicated when one of Fiona’s adopted children kills Constance’s son, while the other falls in love with Constance’s daughter. This chaos of love, hatred, and murder unfolds over the course of seven episodes, culminating in an explosive finale that leaves the fates of the characters in a precarious state. The finale leaves many questions unanswered for the next season. However, Netflix has not commissioned another season so far. If the show gains enough popularity to warrant a continuation, we expect the second season to land sometime in 2027. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Abandons Season 2 Will Explore the Aftermath of the Fall of the Van Ness House

‘The Abandons’ is created by Kurt Sutter, who left the show a few weeks before filming was to wrap up. If Netflix decides to move forward with a second season, it would most likely be without Sutter at the helm. However, the story could still follow the direction that he had initially imagined. By the end of the first season, Fiona and Constance’s fate hangs in the balance, and the futures of their children will be decided by the answer to who walks out of the fire. However, no matter if it’s Fiona or Constance, the animosity between their families is at its peak. Even if Constance survives, she and her children have a great deal of work to do in rebuilding the Van Ness name. Their house is burned down, and there is a good chance that all the important papers inside Constance’s safe are also gone. While they focus on securing their family’s future and legacy, they will still want revenge on Fiona and her kids, which is what brings us to Sutter’s original idea.

Talking about what he had in mind about the series’ future, he said that he envisioned the Abandons on the run, which would take them to a different part of the lawless country and pit them against new dangers while they are haunted by the ghost of the things that transpired in Angel’s Edge. That could happen considering that the Van Nesses will put the blame for their house fire on Fiona and her children, and they will be wanted by the law under arson, not to mention the murder of Constance’s son, Willem. At the same time, the romantic relationships will also remain a focus of the story. The first season featured the Romeo and Juliet romance between Elias and Trisha, which ended tragically when Trisha discovered that Elias’ family was responsible for her brother’s death. The second season could focus on their lovers-to-enemies arc, adding more gravity to their families’ conflict.

The Abandons Season 2 Will Expand the Cast

A lot of what we see in the second season of ‘The Abandons’ will depend on what route the story takes. Still, because of its title, the show is likely to follow the path charted by Fiona and her family. If Fiona survives the events of the Season 1 finale, Lena Headey will return to reprise her role, and if Constance walks out of the fire, we will see more of Gillian Anderson. The second season will also mark the return of Nick Robinson as Elias, Diana Silvers as Dahlia, Aisling Franciosi as Trisha, Lucas Till as Garret, Lamar Johnson as Albert, and Natalia del Riego as Lilla. Additionally, we also expect to see Michiel Huisman as Roache and Michael Greyeyes as Jack Cree.

If the show continues to focus on the residents of Angel’s Edge, we might also see Ryan Hurst as Miles Alderton, Katelyn Wells as Samara, and Brían F. O’Byrne as Walter Paxton. In the same vein, the fate of Natasha Mumba’s Lucinda will also be based on what direction the story takes. Additionally, there will also be new cast members, especially if the Abandons are sent on a run that sees them traverse new territory. These new characters will be a mix of friends and enemies, igniting more drama for the protagonists.

The Abandons Season 2 Will Delve Deeper Into the Darkness of the Characters

One of the things that makes ‘The Abandons’ such a compelling watch is how no character is purely a hero or a villain in it. The people we initially supposed to be the good guys turn out to have more darkness in their hearts than previously expected. While the ones that were set up as villains turn out to be better people. With that in mind, the second season will continue to build upon this theme, as we watch the characters walk the fine line between good and bad. Several characters are expected to go through a drastic transformation. For Dahlia, that has already happened, because by the finale, she doesn’t seem to be too scared of brandishing a weapon and stabbing people, especially when it comes to the Van Ness family. Another character to show a darker side of their nature will most likely be Trisha, whose whole world has changed because of the revelations about her family, as well as Elias.

Both sides have lied to her over time, and she no longer knows whom to believe. It would be interesting to see where she lands, and more importantly, if she finally takes an interest in family business and concerns herself with the matters of her family’s crimes and punishments. While violence and bloodshed are going to be another key theme of the season, love is also expected to blossom. The first season focused mainly on Elias and Trisha’s romance, but other forms of affection grew in the shadow of their story. We have Albert falling for Luncinda, in whom he sees a kindred spirit. Initially, Samara was interested in Albert, but later, she started to become close to Garrett, and it seems that he, too, is reciprocating her feelings. The fates of both these romances could balance out the hatred that grips all the characters in the show.

