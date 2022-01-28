The Afterparty Episode 4 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

‘The Afterparty’ blends the murder mystery genre to a host of cinema styles as it follows the death of celebrity icon Xavier (Dave Franco). The opening episodes introduce us to a group of former classmates who are at their reunion’s afterparty when the murder occurs. Ambitious and flamboyant Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish) arrives on the scene and becomes determined to solve the case before the detective actually in charge arrives the following morning.

As the Apple TV+ series unfurls, each of the zany characters gives Detective Danners their own version of the events, which come alive in flashbacks sporting various popular film genres. There seems to be plenty of blame and secrets to go around as it is slowly revealed that each of the party guests had a motive to kill Xavier. As episode 3 closes, another guest goes missing, bringing with it the possibility of a second victim. Suspicions also fall on Chelsea when her hip flask is found near the dead body. Can’t wait to see what happens next? Here’s everything we know about ‘The Afterparty’ episode 4.

The Afterparty Episode 4 Release Date

‘The Afterparty’ episode 4 is scheduled to premiere on February 4, 2022, at 12 am ET on Apple TV+. All-new episodes are out every Friday, with the season finale scheduled for March 4, 2022. In all, ‘The Afterparty’ season 1 contains 8 episodes of approximately 35 minutes each.

Where to Stream The Afterparty Episode 4 Online?

‘The Afterparty’ is an Apple TV+ original production and, therefore, episode 4 will be available exclusively on the Apple streaming platform — Apple TV+. All previously released episodes of the comedic murder mystery series can also be streamed on the platform.

The Afterparty Episode 4 Spoilers

Episode 4 is predictably titled ‘Chelsea,’ considering the eccentric character’s hip flask is discovered next to the dead body in the episode 3 climax — making her the foremost suspect. Thus, the upcoming episode is going to feature a funny and likely bizarre conversation between Detective Danner and Chelsea. It’s going to be interesting to see what cinematic style Chelsea’s flashback takes.

Additionally, the mystery of the missing party guest, Jennifer #2, will continue and the prospect of there being a second victim also might get cleared. Thus, the upcoming episode could feature the discovery of another dead character (Jennifer #2), which would raise the intrigue to a whole new level. Detective Danner’s true motives to solve the mystery also, so far, remain unknown and episode 4 could shed some light on her character’s backstory.

Finally, the mystery of the threatening note found in the bathroom also remains to be solved. Now that Aniq has writing samples from most of the guests, he might be able to decipher who wrote it, leading to the discovery of the potential murderer. Of course, Yasper and Aniq also suspect Chelsea to have written the note, which piles the evidence even higher against her. However, season 4 is just halfway through the season, so don’t expect to get too many conclusive answers about the identity of the killer just yet.

