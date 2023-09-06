The Afterparty Season 3: Renewal Possibilities Explored

Created by Christopher Miller, Apple TV+’s ‘The Afterparty’ is a comedy-drama series with a murder mystery twist that entices the viewers with its cleverly plotted and suspense-filled narrative. The show’s second season revolves around the investigation of billionaire Edgar Minnows’ murder after he is found dead on the morning after his marriage to Grace. With the second season finale wrapping up the central mystery and delivering happy endings for Aniq, Zoë, and Danner, viewers must be curious to learn if the group will return to solve more mysteries in a potential third installment. In that case, here is everything you need to know about the possibilities of ‘The Afterparty’ season 3!

Will The Afterparty Season 3 Happen?

‘The Afterparty’ season 2 premiered on July 12, 2023, on Apple TV+. Season 2 comprises ten episodes (two more than the first season), with a running time of approximately 30 minutes each. The second season’s first two episodes were released on the same day, while the subsequent episodes premiered weekly. The season 2 finale dropped on the streaming service on September 6, 2023. The second installment received generally positive reviews from critics with praise for its writing, performances, and humor.

With regards to a second season, Apple TV+ has yet to renew the hit comedy-drama series for a third outing officially. However, show fans need not be discouraged as a third installment appears to be in the cards. In an August 2023 interview with Games Radar, the show’s creator, Christopher Miller, expressed an interest in continuing the series with a third season. “There is a lot in store, and we have a lot of plans. You never know who might pop up as the world expands, which allows for more fun,” Miller said. However, Miller also revealed that work is yet to commence on the third installment due to the WGA strikes.

Nonetheless, Miller’s words and the show’s strong critical reception suggest that it will only be a matter of time before the series is renewed for a third season. The second season was announced in March 2022 before premiering roughly 16 months later in July 2023. Assuming the show is renewed for a third season, a similar production timeline could be followed for the new episodes. Therefore, viewers can expect to see ‘The Afterparty’ season 3 release in December 2024, at the earliest.

With the second season, ‘The Afterparty’ takes an anthology format, with only a handful of characters returning from the first season. Only Tiffany Haddish (Detective Danner), Sam Richardson (Aniq Adjaye), and Zoë Chao (Zoë Zhu) reprise their roles as a part of the main cast in season 2. As a result, the trio is a safe bet to return for ‘The Afterparty’ season 3. In the aforementioned interview, Miller hinted at the possibility of new and old cast members appearing in the third installment. Hence, only time will tell which actors will be among the main cast for season 3.

‘The Afterparty’ season 2 ends with Aniq and Danner solving the mystery of Edgar Minnows’ murder. Ulysses is arrested for the murder, while Grace is cleared of the suspicion. Aniq and Zoë get engaged while Danner goes on to pursue a career in Hollywood as a director. The final moments see Aniq and Zoë visiting the set of Danner’s film ‘X Marks the Murder Spot.’ A potential third season could use the ending of season 2 as a jumping-off point with a new murder mystery unfolding at the film’s wrap party. As a result, Aniq and Danner will again find themselves conducting interrogations and investigations, this time with self-centered and insecure actors, producers, and other staff members as the suspects.

Read More: Where Is The Afterparty Filmed?