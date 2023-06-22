The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 Cour 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘The Ancient Magus’ Bride’ or ‘Mahoutsukai no Yome’ is a fantasy romance anime that is based on the eponymous Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Kore Yamazaki. The show follows Chise Hatori, a cursed apprentice mage with self-sacrificing tendencies who enrolls in a prestigious learning institution for sorcerers, in order to deal with her personal issues. Although Elias Ainsworth, her fiancé, is unsure about the whole scenario Chise really wishes to find some respite to her problems. Naturally, her enemies are not going to leave any opportunities to make her life more complicated, so as soon as she finds herself behind the College doors, Chise will have to constantly determine who is friend or foe.

Meanwhile, she also has to deal with all the attention she draws from her classmates and teachers who have never seen a powerful mage like her in action before. First released on October 7, 2017, the anime has been a huge hit and its popularity is growing every year. After the conclusion of its season 2 cour 1, fans are eager to learn when they will get to see their favorite characters return on screen. In case you are curious about the same, then you have come to the right place. We have got you covered.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 Cour 2 Release Date

‘The Ancient Magus’ Bride’ season 2 cour 2 is scheduled to release on October 5, 2023. The official announcement was made on social media platforms soon after the premiere of the last episode of cour 1. The world premiere of the first episodes will officially be held at Anime Expo 2023. Here’s the official tweet from The Ancient Magus’ Bride’s Twitter account that also features a teaser for the upcoming cour.

Although Studio Kafka is yet to announce the cast for the series, usually it is quite common for shows to retain the original cast when an anime is released as a split cour. So fans can expect to see Kazuaki Terasawa return to fulfill his directorial role while the voice actors like Ryouta Takeuchi, Atsumi Tanezaki, Miki Natsutani, Mari Uchiyama, Sumire Morohoshi, and Hana Satou are all set to reprise their roles.

Meanwhile, it has also been confirmed that Prime Video has retained its streaming rights and the show will premiere on the platform in Japan. In the rest of the world, fans will most likely be able to stream the anime on Crunchyroll.

