The Baby-Sitters Club Season 3: Renewed or Canceled?

‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ revolves around the babysitting adventures of middle school girls Kristy, Mary Anne, Claudia, Stacey, and Dawn. Based on the eponymous novel series by Ann M. Martin and created for Netflix by Rachel Shukert, this female-driven series successfully takes the themes and nostalgia of Martin’s books and applies them to modern times. The show first premiered on July 3, 2020.

Since its release, the tween comedy has attracted a diverse audience due to its unapologetic exploration of friendship, family, activism, diversity, and children’s businesses. It has garnered appreciation and a solid fanbase due to the honesty and humor used to depict the girls’ personal crises — ranging from boy troubles to strict parents. Needless to say, many are wondering whether this adorable show will return for another season. Here’s everything you need to know about ‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ season 3.

The Baby-Sitters Club Season 3 Release Date

‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ season 2 premiered in its entirety on October 11, 2021, on Netflix. The second season comprises eight episodes with a runtime of 26-29 minutes each.

As far as another season is concerned, here’s what we know. Although ‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ has received terrific ratings and rave reviews, it has not yet been officially renewed for a third season. Possibly, Netflix is waiting to see how well season 2 of the show performs, before going ahead with another installment. However, there is ample source material for the show to tap into, considering that there are 213 books in the original novel series. Plus, the team behind the show read the books growing up and continue to hold them close to their hearts. “My entire childhood was The Baby-Sitters Club,” revealed Shukert.

Season 2 concludes on a satisfactory but open-ended note, perfect as a season finale but also ripe with possibilities for the beginnings of another season. Executive producer and director Lucia Aniello has often pointed out how Martin’s eponymous book series was the only reboot she wanted to work on. “I think there was something not just nostalgic about the series, but just comforting that everyone was looking for and wanting. And unbeknownst to us, we would only need it and want it more and more as time progressed,” she said.

Well, it is not really a secret that fans certainly do want more and more of the tween comedy! Since the creators of the show seem to be keen on continuing with the series, it looks like the ball is now in Netflix’s court. If the renewal announcement does come about soon, we can expect ‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ season 3 to premiere sometime in Q3 or Q4 2022. In the meantime, we’ll cross our fingers and wait for the official announcement.

The Baby-Sitters Club Season 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

If season 3 does get greenlit, we can certainly expect the main cast to reprise their roles. This will include Sophie Grace (Kristy Thomas), Momona Tamada (Claudia Kishi), Malia Baker (Mary Anne Spier), Shay Rudolph (Stacey McGill), Kyndra Sanchez (Dawn Schafer), Vivian Watson (Mallory Pike), and Anais Lee (Jessi Ramsey). Additionally, Alicia Silverstone (Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer), Mark Feuerstein (Watson Brewer), Marc Evan Jackson (Richard Spier), Jessica Elaina Eason (Sharon Porter), and Aya Furukawa (Janine Kishi) are also expected to reprise their respective roles.

The Baby-Sitters Club Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 2 sees Kristy struggling to adjust to her rich stepfather Watson’s world. Newcomers Jessi and Mallory warm up to the girls and learn their babysitting ways. Mary Anne has a disappointing romantic tryst with Logan but grows closer to her father as he lets go of his overprotective nature. Claudia gets a chance to publicly embrace the artist in her but also struggles with the loss of her grandmother. Kristy realizes the truth about her uncaring biological father and finally accepts Watson’s parental love.

If season 3 gets the go-ahead, we are likely to see more adventures of The Baby-Sitters Club in Stoneybrook. New members may be introduced, and the challenges of the end of middle school will possibly be dealt with. The club might expand its geographical range. The girls might pursue their various interests on a greater scale. Unseen familial concerns may arise. A greater range of personal and social issues might get explored. Additionally, we may also see the girls prepare for the nearing world of high school.

