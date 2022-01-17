The Bachelor Season 26 Episode 3 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

In the second episode of ‘The Bachelor’ season 26, Clayton was excited for his first experience going on dates. He went on group dates as well, which became the venue for an obstacle course. There, the women unleashed their aggression and eagerness to impress Clayton. Another task involved organizing a birthday party for children considering Clayton’s love for them. If you want a detailed account of what went down in episode 2, the recap has all the updates. If you want to know what to expect from the third episode, we have you covered!

The Bachelor Season 26 Episode 3 Release Date

'The Bachelor' season 26 episode 3 is set to release on January 24, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Where to Watch The Bachelor Season 26 Episode 3 Online?

TV viewers can simply tune in to ABC at the above-mentioned time slot in order to watch ‘The Bachelor’ season 26 episode 3. In case you don’t have a cable connection, you can sit back and relax because there are many options available. You can watch the latest episode online on ABC’s official website or the ABC app. Otherwise, you can even live-stream it on YouTube TV, Tubi TV, Fubo TV, or Hulu Live TV if you have subscribed to these platforms. You can also buy or rent episodes on Apple TV, iTunes, and Amazon Prime Video.

The Bachelor Season 26 Episode 3 Spoilers

The third episode might follow Clayton’s reaction to learning about Cassidy’s relationship with another man back home. Sierra was the one who broke the news to Clayton, who then decided to take back his group date rose. On the upcoming date, Clayton and the other ladies will enter the beach possibly for their group dates. Sarah Hamrick will get the next one-on-one date with Clayton in downtown LA and Gabby Windey might receive the group date rose. Shanae Ankney and Elizabeth Corrigan will continue their fight. Shanae’s insensitivity towards Elizabeth’s ADHD might also affect her reputation in the show.

The Bachelor Season 26 Episode 2 Recap

The second episode started with Clayton deciding upon his one on one and group dates. The women in the first group date are told to organize a birthday party for a group of kids. Clayton loves children, so the first group date was a test to determine which women were better suited for him. Hilary Duff, the lead actor from ‘How I Met Your Father,’ showed up to motivate the women. Out of all the women, Cassidy was hellbent on spending alone time with Clayton.

The others were annoyed, especially when Cassidy accidentally dropped the cake Genevieve had decorated. Even when the other women confronted her, she didn’t budge and instead successfully received a group date rose from Clayton. He went on a one-on-one date with Susie, which was deeply fulfilling for both of them. On the second group date, the ladies assembled for an obstacle course where Sarah emerged victoriously. Shanae was disappointed to have lost the chance to spend alone time with Clayton. She also started to criticize Elizabeth, who came to Clayton’s attention.

Elizabeth told Clayton about how Shanae pushed her earlier. However, the group date rose went to Sarah. Eliza and Jill wanted to compensate for not having been included on group dates. Shanae cornered Elizabeth for a confrontation. She accused the latter of using her ADHD as an excuse for her rudeness. Meanwhile, Sierra told Clayton about Cassidy having a friends-with-benefits relationship with a guy back home. In the end, Clayton decided to take the rose back from Jesse.

