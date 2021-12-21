The Bachelor Season 26 Release Date in 2022 and Cast Details

‘The Bachelor’ has consistently entertained viewers since its release on March 25, 2002. Created by Mike Fleiss, it is a dating reality show where a single bachelor looks for his future wife. He has to choose from a pool of young ladies who vouch for his attention and love. Over the course of its 25 season run, the show has become so successful that it has been spun off into other reality shows with similar a premise. Now, this Chris Harrison-presented series is returning with a new edition. Here’s all that we know about it!

The Bachelor Season 26 Release Date

ABC renewed the 26th season of ‘The Bachelor’ on September 28, 2021, with the news that the former season 5 Bachelor Jesse Palmer would return to the Bachelor franchise as the host. ‘The Bachelor’ season 26 is scheduled for release on January 3, 2022, on CBS. In all likelihood, the show will keep its observed Monday timeslot of 8 pm ET.

According to its release history, the network used to drop two seasons per year—one releasing in the fall and the other around late winter or early spring. However, the pattern was discarded over time, after which new seasons arrived once every year. So this year might follow suit. Anyway, you’d be thrilled to know that the filming for season 26 started back in September 2021. The new bachelor, Clayton Echard’s hometown, couldn’t hold their excitement and posted an on-location video.

In contrast to Matt James‘ season of ‘The Bachelor,’ which was filmed outside the usual mansion seen in the show, Clayton and his crew found the chance to walk inside for a few shots at least. The creator, Mike Fleiss, tweeted and posted a picture of the mansion.

https://twitter.com/fleissmeister/status/1442261109117833216?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Other reports suggest that filming also took place in Houston, Texas. The cast and the crew apparently stayed at the C Baldwin Curio Collection by Hilton in Houston. Another location used was Eureka, Mo., where Clayton was seen. So we can confirm that the show is ready to roll out another season. There have not been any reports suggesting a possible delay in the release date or filming. So we can hope for its swift arrival at the date and time mentioned above.

The Bachelor Season 26 Cast: Who Are in it?

The upcoming season of ‘The Bachelor’ will showcase Clayton Echard as the new bachelor. He was a contestant on ‘The Bachelorette’ season 18. Although his hometown is Eureka, Mo., his official profile suggests that he lives in Columbia, Mo. Clayton identifies as a medical sales rep who also has a record at the NFL. He loves sports and doesn’t hesitate to mention that he wants a woman who is “athletic enough to join him at the gym for a workout.” Apart from that, long-time host Chris Harrison has left the franchise, so former Bachelor star Jesse Palmer will be the host of season 26.

The contestants include 26-year-old executive producer Cassidy, 28-year-old “spray tanner” Claire, law student Daria, German marketing manager Eliza, real estate advisor Elizabeth, sales manager Ency, ICU nurse Gabby, 26-year-old bartender Genevieve, pediatric nurse Hailey, human resources specialist Hunter, dancer Ivana, social media director Jane, architectural historian Jill, real estate agent Kate, physician Kira, industrial sales representative Lyndsey, entrepreneur Mara, former Olympian Marlena, 27-year-old personal trainer Melina, flight instructor Rachel, and a few more.

Read More: Are Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya Together?