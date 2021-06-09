In the premiere of ‘The Bachelorette’ season 17, Katie Thurston, a fan favorite from ‘The Bachelor,’ makes an entry as the leading lady, eager to find love amongst thirty men, lining up to become her partner. The episode begins with a pleasant meet-and-greet session, where the suitors try to impress Katie with dramatic gestures hoping to win her attention. Then, in the rose ceremony, Katie asks a few of the potential suitors to go home. If you haven’t watched the season premiere, you can head to the end for a detailed recap. Now, without further ado, let’s divulge everything you can expect from ‘The Bachelorette’ season 17 episode 2!

The Bachelorette Season 17 Episode 2 Release Date

‘The Bachelorette’ season 17 episode 2 is scheduled to release on June 14, 2021, at 8 pm ET on ABC. New episodes roll out on the network every Friday.

Where to Watch The Bachelorette Season 17 Episode 2?

Fans can watch 'The Bachelorette' season 17 episode 2 on ABC by tuning in to the channel at the above-mentioned date and time. If you miss its live telecast, you could still stream the episode on ABC's official website and the ABC app.

Live-streaming options include YouTube TV and other streaming services.

The Bachelorette Season 17 Episode 2 Spoilers

After a magical first night, Katie seems pleased with the line-up of suitors vying for her love. But this relaxed vibe will be completely upended in the second episode as the men gear up for their first real challenge. They will be pulled out of their comfort zones with fresh tasks testing their worth as a partner, and Katie will finally take one man out of the 23 on a dreamy camping date. This intimate setup might prompt some questions to be answered and pave the way for drama. In ‘The Bachelorette’ season 17 episode 2, Katie will then have to figure out the true motives of her potential suitors.

The Bachelorette Season 17 Episode 1 Recap

The first episode of season 17 introduces Katie Thurston, who you may remember from Matt James’ season (25) of ‘The Bachelor.’ Fans took a liking to her because of the way she handled all the underserved hate and bullying thrown at her in the parent series. Katie admits that she belongs to a divorced, low-income family that often shifted base. As a result, she jumped schools often. The transient phases of her early life had conditioned her into believing that she’d never find the one. This season, hopefully, will put an end to that notion.

Apart from that, we’re introduced to two new hosts: former Bachelorettes Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams. Next, we meet the guys, who enter as dramatically as possible, hoping to catch Katie’s eye and make a positive impression. Some of the most unusual ones include a ball pit, a man presenting underwear, an artificial fish, a man in a cat costume, and a huge gift. They subsequently waste no time bonding with Katie and play a game of hockey with her.

The guys get along with each other for now, and one of them, named Justin Glaze, steals her heart with a cute painting of roses. Katie shares her first kiss with him while Greg Grippo receives the first impression rose. Although he seemed tensed around her, she could see layers of personality hiding within. Greg makes her laugh and is vulnerable, and that is probably why Katie chose him. At the rose ceremony, seven out of thirty men get eliminated.

