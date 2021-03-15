Originally released on January 8, 2003, ‘The Bachelorette’ is a spin-off of ‘The Bachelor.’ The immensely popular reality television dating game show revolves around a single bachelorette who dates multiple men over a few weeks and hopefully finds the man she is looking to marry. The rules have been adapted from the parent show ‘The Bachelor.’ The series is created by Mike Fleiss. Although the show has faced backlash for seeming too scripted, it enjoys a loyal fanbase. It is one of the most-watched unscripted series on ABC in the 2020-2021 season. Unsurprisingly, the fans want more and are waiting to hear if there will be another season. So, let’s dig in and find out!

The Bachelorette Season 17 Release Date

‘The Bachelorette’ season 16 premiered on October 13, 2020, on ABC, with the season rounding up on December 22, 2020. The sixteenth season has 13 episodes that run for approximately an hour each. As for the seventeenth season, here is what you need to know. As of mid-March 2021, the show is in its pre-production phase for season 17. It has been reported that the cast and crew of the show have been seen in quarantine at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort and Spa in New Mexico. The team is required to remain in quarantine for at least two weeks and test for COVID-19 before they begin filming.

Unfortunately, an official release date for the upcoming season has not yet been announced. Since 2008, a new season has been releasing in May each year, but the premiere of season 16 was postponed due to delays caused by the Coronavirus pandemic. It is safe to assume that the upcoming season will not be ready to premiere before fall, considering it is yet to begin filming. Therefore, the fans can expect ‘The Bachelorette’ season 17 to release sometime in Fall 2021. The seventeenth season may have 12 episodes.

The Bachelorette Season 17 Cast: Who can be in it?

Since its first season, Chris Harrison has been hosting ‘The Bachelorette,’ but he will not be returning for season 17. Following his interview with Rachel Lindsay, Harrison said that he is “stepping aside” for some time. ‘The Bachelor’ contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s old photos resurfaced where she is seen attending a plantation-themed fraternity party. When Harrison defended her, it landed him in trouble due to the racist nature of the event. Therefore, he is being replaced by former Bachelorettes Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams. The decision is welcomed, especially since the two new hosts have also been contestants on ‘The Bachelor’ and can empathize with the suitors on this show.

Season 16 became the first-ever season to have two leads in the history of the franchise. Clare Crawley exited the show after her engagement to Dale Moss in the fourth episode, following which Tayshia Adams stepped in to complete the season. As for the bachelorette in season 17, there has been no confirmation, although there is heavy speculation that it might be Katie Thurston. The 30-year-old bank marketing manager from Washington soon became a fan favorite on Matt James’s season of ‘The Bachelor.’ The fans may soon learn who will be the next bachelorette since ‘The Bachelor’ season 25 came to an end on March 15, 2021. The leading lady on ‘The Bachelorette’ is usually a former contestant from the parent show’s latest season.

What Can The Bachelorette Season 17 be About?

Every season, there is a new lead or a bachelorette in search of her perfect match. The season begins with the bachelorette meeting her suitors and spending time with each of them over the next few weeks. She tries to get to know the suitors through one-on-one and group tasks. With each rose ceremony, one suitor or contestant is eliminated, while the others continue their efforts to win over her heart. The leading lady eventually decides on who she wants as her future husband.

Out of the finalists, one of two suitors proposes to the bachelorette, which she may accept or decline. In the sixteenth season, for the first time, there were two bachelorettes since Tayshia Adams had to step in after Clare Crawley exited the show early. The seventeenth season may follow the same format as the last 16 seasons.

