The Bachelorette Season 18 Episode 1 Release Date and Spoilers

As a part of the perpetually entertaining reality dating franchise known as ‘Bachelor Nation,’ ‘The Bachelorette‘ is a series that allows a single woman to find her perfect partner out of a pool of participants vying for her heart. In each installment, we meet a different lead and her myriad of prospects, who then begin an emotionally complicated journey of rivalries, romances, tears, and heartbreaks. Thus, now that this captivating ABC production is getting ready to launch its debut episode of season 18, let’s discover what all could be in store for us in there, shall we?

The Bachelorette Season 18 Episode 1 Release Date

‘The Bachelorette’ season 17, featuring Katie Thurston, first came upon our television screens on June 7, 2021, ending its 10-week run on August 9, 2021. Similarly, season 18 is set to premiere on October 19, 2021, and will probably last for about two months as well. In simple words, ‘The Bachelorette’ season 18 episode 1 will air on Tuesday, October 19, on ABC at 8 pm Eastern Time Zone (EDT). The rest of the episodes will follow one by one — every Tuesday — at the same time.

Where to Stream The Bachelorette Season 18 Episode 1 Online?

The easiest and most feasible way to watch ‘The Bachelorette’ season 18 episode 1 is on the ABC channel through a standard cable subscription at the aforementioned time. However, if you want another platform, you can utilize the same cable ID number and log in to the ABC website to stream the episode as and when it releases, or merely select “Live TV” on its app. If that’s not practical for you either, you can always head to VOD services to view the episode after it premieres. These platforms include Hulu+ Live TV, YoutubeTV, Google Play, iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, DirecTV, fuboTV, and FandangoNow.

The Bachelorette Season 18 Episode 1 Cast: Who is in it?

‘The Bachelorette’ season 18 will star none other than 28-year-old school teacher Michelle Young from Minnesota, the runner-up from season 25 of ‘The Bachelor’ (Matt James). Along with her, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will also return to serve as co-hosts. Coming to the men who’ll be vying for her heart, there are 30 of them this season. They are; Engineer Alec Thompson from Virginia (29), Traveling Nurse Recruiter Brandon Jones from Oregon (26), Brand Manager Brandon Kieffer from Louisiana (29), NFL Player Bryan Witzmann from Wisconsin (31), and Advertising Creative Director Casey Woods from Florida (36).

We’ll also see Motivational Speaker Chris Gallant from Nova Scotia (28), Commodities Broker Chris Sutton from Louisiana (28), Medical Sales Representative Clayton Echard from Missouri (28), Firefighter Daniel Tully from Texas (26), Wellness Coach Edward Naranjo from Texas (27), Tech CEO Garrett Aida from Utah (33), Former Army Officer Jack Russell from North Carolina (30), Biotech CEO Jamie Skaar from Washington (32), Real Estate Developer Joe Coleman from Minnesota (28), Personal Trainer JoMarri Gable from California (26), Biomedical Ph.D. Student Leroy Arthur from North Carolina (27) and Yoga Guru Lowell Murray from Washington (38).

There’s also Personal Trainer Martin Gelbspan from Florida (29), Academic Administrator Mollique Johnson from California (36), Sales Executive Nayte Olukoya from Manitoba (27), IT Analyst Olu Onajide from New Jersey (27), Neuroscientist Pardeep Singh from New York (30), Pizzapreneur Peter Izzo from New York (26), Firefighter PJ Henderson from Texas (30), Medical Sales Rep Rick Leach from Ohio (32), Sales Rep Rodney Matthews from California (29), Mathematician Romeo Alexander from New York (32), Environmental Consultant Ryan Fox from California (30), Financial Crimes Analyst Spencer Williams from Ohio (25), and Academic Interventionist Will Urena from Michigan (28).

The Bachelorette Season 18 Episode 1 Spoilers

‘The Bachelorette’ season 18 episode 1 will follow the same format as the debut episodes of all the installments prior, meaning that we’ll primarily meet the cast members and get to know a little about their background here. This chapter will set the tone for the entire season, so we’ll also see them interact with Michelle Young, and then one of them will receive her first impression rose. Some contestants might even be eliminated if they really fail to impress the Bachelorette.

