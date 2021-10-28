The Bachelorette Season 18 Episode 3 Release Date and Spoilers

This week’s episode of ‘The Bachelorette‘ season 18 revealed more about the men and what their real intentions are. Michelle took them on group dates besides spending one on time with the man who she liked the best. However, one of them devised a plan to turn her against the remaining contestants, more of which you can read in the recap section. Now, you can find all the essential details about the third episode here!

The Bachelorette Season 18 Episode 3 Release Date

‘The Bachelorette’ season 18 episode 3 is set to release on November 2, 2021, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The show follows a weekly release pattern, and new episodes release every Tuesday at the given time.

Where to Stream The Bachelorette Season 18 Episode 3 Online?

The easiest and most feasible way to watch ‘The Bachelorette’ season 18 episode 3 is on the ABC channel through a standard cable subscription at the aforementioned time. However, you can also utilize the same cable ID number and log in to ABC’s official website to stream the episode as and when it releases, or merely select “Live TV” on the ABC app.

If that’s not practical for you either, you can always head to online platforms to view the episode after it premieres; this includes Hulu+Live TV, YouTubeTV, DirecTV, Xfinity, and FuboTV. The episode will be available to stream on Hulu the following day, and you can watch it here. You can also watch it on-demand on Google Play, Microsoft Store, iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, and Vudu.

The Bachelorette Season 18 Episode 3 Spoilers

The third episode will be taxing for Michelle, who Jamie has blindsided into believing that the rest of the men have been spinning stories behind her back. She will struggle to decide whom to trust as all of them vouch for her attention. The upcoming task might have flying involved along with other obstacle courses and an aggressive boxing session.

The winner will perhaps win a one-on-one date with Michelle, which might slowly bring back her trust in them. Other than that, Jamie will face the consequences of his actions along with the hatred of the other men present. Here’s a preview of the upcoming week if you’re interested in watching it!

The Bachelorette Season 18 Episode 2 Recap

The second episode of ‘The Bachelorette’ season 18 was an emotional ride for Michelle, who went on her first one-on-one date. Besides that, the men have started to show their true colors. Brandon J., Rick, Romeo, Olumide, PJ, Casey, Daniel, Will, LT, and Pete went for a group date. The night quickly turned competitive when they began to be quizzed on Math problems and spelling.

Brandon J. ultimately bagged the rose because of his general disinterest in drama as opposed to Peter and Will, who were already fighting with each other. The second group date included Joe, Rodney, Clayton, Mollique, Martin, Chris S., Chris G., Nate, Pardeep, and Spencer. However, only Joe was asked to stay for the afterparty that transitioned into an intimate evening. For the one on one date, Michelle invited Jamie, who didn’t give off an amicable vibe early on, but when he opened up about his mother’s suicide, Michelle found herself deeply affected by him.

Joe’s connection with Michelle became the subject of envy, and rumors soon began to spark about the two of them dating before the show. Jamie blurted out the whole matter in front of Michelle, who was hurt and flabbergasted at such harsh allegations. However, she had no idea that it was Jamie who exaggerated the issue and downplayed all the other men. When she confronted them, they were clueless about what she was referring to, and this led to the cancelation of the cocktail party. In the rose ceremony, Pardeep, Alec, Daniel, and PJ were sent home.

