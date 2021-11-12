The Bachelorette Season 18 Episode 5 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

This week’s episode of ‘The Bachelorette‘ season 18 started on an intense note as Chris S. revealed his strong dislike for Nayte and also the other men. At the cocktail party, he approached Michelle to take a dig at the rest of the contestants and called them out for reasons that sounded fabricated. Apart from that, Michelle went on two one-on-one dates and a single group date. For a descriptive account of what happened in episode 4, take a look at the recap. Now, we have laid out all the important updates for episode 5!

The Bachelorette Season 18 Episode 5 Release Date

‘The Bachelorette’ season 18 episode 5 is set to release on November 16, 2021, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The show follows a weekly release pattern, and new episodes release every Tuesday at the given time.

Where to Stream The Bachelorette Season 18 Episode 5 Online?

The easiest and most feasible way to watch ‘The Bachelorette’ season 18 episode 5 is on the ABC channel through a standard cable subscription at the aforementioned time. However, you can also utilize the same cable ID number and log in to ABC’s official website to stream the episode as and when it releases, or merely select “Live TV” on the ABC app.

If that’s not practical for you either, you can always head to online platforms such as Hulu+Live TV, YouTubeTV, DirecTV, Xfinity, and FuboTV to view the episode after it premieres. The episode will be available to stream on Hulu the following day, and you can watch it here. You can also watch it on-demand on Google Play, Microsoft Store, iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, and Vudu.

The Bachelorette Season 18 Episode 5 Spoilers

In the fifth episode, the men will face each other at the U.S. Bank Stadium, home of the Minnesota Vikings, for a game of arm wrestling. The evening will focus on Michelle connecting with Rodney, Brandon J., and Rick. Apart from that, Michelle will accompany Joe for a Minnesota Twins game and then go on a boating date with Nayte. However, her exquisite dinner date with Nayte will be interrupted midway through.

According to the way things progressed in episode 4, we have good reason to believe that the intruder might be Chris S. One thing we can be sure of is the fact that the upcoming episode will be shot in Michelle’s hometown of Minneapolis, where the men will visit hoping to win her heart. Here’s a sneak peek of the upcoming episode!

The Bachelorette Season 18 Episode 4 Recap

‘The Bachelorette’ season 18 episode 4 found a new villain in Chris Sutton, who had ruined his rapport with frontrunner Nayte Olukoya in the previous installment. Apart from that, Michelle started off the day with a one-on-one date with Martin Gelbspan, who claimed to be Jamie’s friend, so Michelle was worried about placing her trust in him. 12 men were called on a group date the next day, and Rick Leach’s name was excluded with the hope that he was a viable candidate for a one-on-one date.

Michelle hosted a “sleepover” themed date where they played games and got comfortable with each other. She was annoyed at everyone’s general ignorance towards her, which was duly conveyed to the winners of the “Teddy Bear Showdown.” Out of them, Olu Inajide’s apology melted her heart, and he was awarded the group date rose. Rick’s special moment arrived the next day during his one-on-one date with Michelle, where he talked about his father’s death and their strained relationship that still troubles him.

At the weekly cocktail party, Chris S. blamed the men for not caring much about Michelle besides tagging them as “cocky.” When Michelle confronted him, he accused Nayte of being a horrible person. However, the next shot featured Nayte motivating the men on being positive, so it was clear that Chris Sutton’s claims were born out of a sly attempt at winning Michelle’s heart. Sure enough, he received the last rose of the evening while Romeo Alexander, Will Urena, and Chris Gallant were eliminated.

