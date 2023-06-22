The Bear Season 3: Renewal Possibilities Explored

Hulu’s ‘The Bear‘ is a comedy-drama series that examines and underlines the importance of mental health, peace, love, and affection, through its fast-paced kitchen setting. Created by Christopher Storer, the series follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, a celebrated Chef who returns to his hometown of Chicago to take over his brother’s failing restaurant, The Original Beef of Chicagoland, after his brother’s death. The show’s second season digs deeper into the personalities of Carmy and his kitchen crew as they race against time to reopen their restaurant or risk losing everything. With the second installment wrapping up by setting up even more challenges for the likable band of chefs and servers, viewers must be curious whether the series will return with a third season. In that case, here is everything we know about ‘The Bear’ season 3!

Will There Be The Bear Season 3?

‘The Bear’ season 2 was released on June 22, 2023, on Hulu. It comprises ten episodes (2 more than its predecessor) with a running time of approximately 30-40 minutes each. All episodes were released on the streaming service on the same day. It received positive reviews from critics who praised its writing, direction, and performances. However, we do not have any concrete news concerning a third installment, as Hulu is yet to officially renew it for a fresh course of episodes. The show’s makers have expressed an interest in returning for a third season and also admitted that they have a complete roadmap for the show planned. While they haven’t revealed how long the series will last, it is safe to say that a third installment is indeed in the cards.

‘The Bear’ season 2 was announced just a mere month after its premiere on Hulu to rave reviews. Considering the second season has created a lightning-in-a-bottle twice sort of scenario, with its overwhelmingly positive reception, it shouldn’t be a surprise if Hulu announces a third season in the coming weeks. The second season commenced production and was released almost a year after the freshman season debuted. As a result, a similar swift turnaround time can be expected for the third installment. Hence, assuming everything pans out, ‘The Bear’ season 3 could arrive on our screens in June 2024 at the earliest. However, given the WGA strike halting work on several projects in Hollywood, the third season could face significant delays.

Assuming season 3 comes to fruition, main cast members such as Jeremy Allen White (‘Shameless‘), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (‘The Dropout‘), and Ayo Edebiri (‘Abbott Elementary‘) are expected to reprise their roles as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, Richard “Richie” Jerimovich, and Sydney Adamu, respectively. They are likely to be joined by Lionel Boyce (Marcus), Liza Colón-Zayas (Tina), Abby Elliott (Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto), and Matty Matheson (Neil Fak). Supporting cast members such as Oliver Platt, Edwin Lee Gibson, and Molly Gordon are also likely to return. We could get to see the return of guest stars Jon Bernthal (Michael “Mikey” Berzatto) and Jamie Lee Curtis (Donna Berzatto), whose characters are integral to Carmy’s story.

The third installment will likely pick up in the fiery aftermath of opening night as Carmy is forced to deal with the consequences of his emotional outburst. Carmy will have to work hard to mend his relationship with Claire while he also seemingly drives a wedge between himself and Richie. Given Carmy’s emotional and mental health issues, it is likely that Sydney will have to step up and become the captain of the ship. We will also see the changes in Natalie’s life after her baby’s birth, and she might not be able to continue at the restaurant. Overall The Bear’s kitchen crew will have to deal with the harsh realities of the restaurant business to keep themselves afloat.

