The Big Door Prize Season 2: What to Expect?

Developed by David West Read, ‘The Big Door Prize’ is a surreal fantasy comedy–drama series based on the namesake book by M.O. Walsh. The story is set in the town of Deerfield, where the residents discover that a Morpho machine has suddenly appeared in a local grocery store. In exchange for two dollars, fingerprints, and social security number, it lets a person know their life potential, printed on a blue card. Soon, people start to devote themselves to the pursuit of what they believe is their destiny, not realizing that they are likely misinterpreting what the life potential cards represent.

Following its premiere, ‘The Big Door Prize’ mainly received positive reviews, with much praise directed at the story, direction, characterization, and performance. If you are wondering whether there will be a second season of ‘The Big Door Prize,’ we got you covered.

When Will The Big Door Prize Season 2 Happen?

‘The Big Door Prize’ season 1 premiered on March 29, 2023, on Apple TV+ and aired 10 episodes of 29-36-minute runtime before concluding on May 17, 2023. As for season 2, this is what we know.

‘The Big Door Prize’ was renewed for season 2 about a week after its premiere. In a statement, Read thanked the show’s global audience for loving their story about mystery and magic. “We are so grateful to the audiences around the world who have already embraced the weird little hopes and dreams of our Deerfield residents, and we could not be more excited about where we plan to take them in season two,” he said. “Thanks to our partners at Apple TV+ and Skydance, we have an incredible opportunity to keep building the magic and mysteries of ‘The Big Door Prize’ with this truly remarkable ensemble cast.”

Filming for season 2 began even before ‘The Big Door Prize was officially renewed. The production reportedly started on January 23 and concluded on May 2, 2023. When season 1 ends, many mysteries in the town of Deerfield have been left unsolved. Although all the residents of the town effectively serve as the main characters in the show, the Hubbard family is the focus of the narrative. At the end of the first season, Dusty (Chris O’Dowd) and Cass (Gabrielle Dennis) come to realize that they need to spend some time apart. Even though they love each other, they have been together since before they fully realized the implications of a long-term relationship.

This show has potential. The Big Door Prize is returning for Season 2. pic.twitter.com/o0NOwMA9dB — Apple TV (@AppleTV) April 5, 2023

Jacob (Sammy Fourlas) becomes agitated with Trina (Djouliet Amara) after she implies that, unlike her parents, they will probably not be together in the future. But she helps him realize that even if something ends doesn’t mean it isn’t worthwhile. Giorgio (Josh Segarra) and Nat (Mary Holland) start a new chapter of their lives together. Beau (Aaron Roman Weiner) rescues Izzy (Crystal Fox) from a maze, and Giorgio gets Dusty and Cass down from a Ferris wheel. Mr. Johnson survives a cardiac episode. Meanwhile, Reuben (Damon Gupton) discovers that he met Hana (Ally Maki) in the town where he found the “Priest” morpho card. The season ends with the Morpho machine undergoing a change.

In season 2, Dusty and Cass will likely follow their own dreams, with Dusty visiting Whistler, Canada, and skiing down the mountain of his youth and Cass traveling to Italy and retracing the memories of her past. We might learn more about the Morpho machine, Hana’s past, and the mysterious blue dots appearing on different people’s skins. The intermediate period between the end of the production and the season 1 premiere was about 14 to 15 months. If the same timeline is followed again, viewers can expect ‘The Big Door Prize’ season 2 to come out sometime in Q3 2024.

