The Big Leap Episode 3 Release Date and Spoilers

In the second episode of comedy-drama ‘The Big Leap,’ the dancers rehearse together on a few classics, but Monica quickly loses grip on her composure when the students fall behind during practice. Justin gets an earful of her temper as a result. Meanwhile, Paula and Mike seem to have feelings for each other. For a better idea about the events that take place in the latest episode, you can give the recap a read. Now, you can go through our expectations from the third episode!

The Big Leap Episode 3 Release Date

‘The Big Leap’ episode 3 will release on October 4, 2021, at 9 pm ET on Fox. New episodes of the show’s first season air on the network on a weekly basis in the same timeslot every Monday.

Where to Watch The Big Leap Episode 3 Online?

To watch ‘The Big Leap’ episode 3, cable users can sit back, relax, and tune in to Fox at the above-mentioned date and time. You can also catch the first episode on Fox’s official website or the Fox Now app soon after it airs on television. The show can also be streamed with a subscription to Hulu.

The latest episodes of ‘The Big Leap’ can be watched on live TV streaming services such as YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu Live TV, and Xfinity. You can also buy or rent the new episodes on VOD platforms such as Google Play, iTunes, Spectrum, and Vudu.

The Big Leap Episode 3 Spoilers

In the third episode titled ‘The White Swan Lives!’ Monica will relive her past when the contestants visit Chicago to attend a performance of ‘Swan Lake,’ presented by her old ballet company. The show is slowly peeling off the layers of emotion that define every character in the show. Monica is the first person whose life will be laid bare as the current season progresses. We will know how her previous ballet company clearly still affects her life. Meanwhile, Nick will probe into Justin’s personal problems. Gabby and Brittney will continue to face problems with each other, and Paula will begin to confide in Mike. Here’s a promo you can watch!

The Big Leap Episode 2 Recap

In the second episode titled ‘Classic Tragic Love Triangle,’ the contestants try to gain expertise over the allotted routines. The rehearsal leads to rigorous dancing occasionally interrupted by Monica’s explosive temper when Justin makes a mistake. Paula tries to convince Mike not to give up on the white swan that his friend is now playing. As the romantic tension between Mike and Paula increases, there is a sense of impending doom about to hit them.

Meanwhile, Simon finds Justin at the basketball court, which becomes their practice venue for the next couple of minutes. Simon is eager to help his friend out for the casting audition, which requires a steady control over pirouettes and other techniques difficult for Justin. The practice slowly progresses into a constructive dance battle. Justin soars in the magnificence of his breakdancing, using the basketball as his prop. The routine helps them connect as they swing basketballs and embody each other’s styles.

