Ever since its return, ‘The Blacklist’ season 8 has kept audiences on their toes with new mysteries and revelations every week. In the ninth episode, The Task Force team up to catch Liz, who is up to something dangerous. There is another man in the picture who seems to be helping her out. But more on that later! Let us first take a look at the upcoming episode- ‘The Blacklist’ Season 8 Episode 10!

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 10 Release Date

‘The Blacklist’ season 8 episode 10 will release on Friday, March 12, 2021, at 8 PM ET on NBC. The show follows a weekly release pattern of airing one new episode every Friday. Every episode has a runtime of 40-45 minutes each.

Where to Watch The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 10 Online?

To watch ‘The Blacklist’ season 8, episode 10, you will require a cable connection. If you have one, you can simply tune in to NBC at the date and time mentioned above. You can also watch the latest episode on NBC’s official website and also on the NBC app. Another option is to go for live TV and VOD platforms such as DirecTV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Peacock, Amazon Prime Video, and iTunes. The show is available to stream on these websites. The first seven seasons are also available on Netflix if you want to catch up or re-watch.

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 10 Spoilers

The 10th episode of ‘The Blacklist’ season 8 is called ‘Dr. Laken Perillos‘, and the episode will focus upon its titular torture specialist who will use unorthodox methods to interrogate her victims. She will be deployed by Townsend, which might, in turn, affect Red and Dembe. At the same time, viewers are also expecting to gain some insight into Red’s past. You can watch the promo for the upcoming episode below!

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 9 Recap

As the latest episode named ‘The Cyranoid’ aired this week, we saw The Task Force encounter bigger problems. It kicks off with a short scene where Liz walks into a house, and Red announces that they are long overdue for a talk. Twelve hours earlier, The Task Force is discussing Liz, who has recently stolen a thumb drive in a safe deposit box from Red. The drive held intel from a man known as Rakitin; a hacker speculated to be associated with the Russians. But as the team is just about to discover his true identity, someone hacks into the system and erases all the information about Rakitin.

Cooper thinks Red is behind it and that he is the real N13. He is dedicated to finding the truth with the help of five leads that he amassed. One of them is a traitor to the country. Dembe confides in Cooper about a questionable recording, which reveals that Liz wants to strike a deal with Neville Townsend. The scene shifts to Liz waiting inside a building for Townsend. But then she spots a van and quickly realizes that The Task Force is present as well.

When Ressler tries to stop her, she ends up killing an officer and thereafter makes an escape. Red learns that Mary Bremmer is Neville Townsend’s sister as Cooper tells him that they have Mary. Meanwhile, Rakitin is found dead, and Cooper thinks Red killed him. The Task Force then catches hold of Liz, who might instead be her doppelganger.

Now in custody, “Fake Liz” sneakily leaves the interrogation room and goes to Chemical Mary. She conveys Townsend’s regards before strangling Mary to death. She then finds Ressler and holds him hostage. The scene ultimately cuts to the opening of the episode where Red is confronting Liz, who is actually just her lookalike and not her. The episode closes with Townsend telling Red that they are coming for him.

