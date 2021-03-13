‘The Blacklist’ season 8 returned this week with episode 10. The hour comprises the members of the Task Force trying to track down Townsend. But Red gets dangerously involved in the process. In case you missed the latest episode, we’re thrilled to fill you in through our detailed recap at the bottom. But if you’re already updated and want details about the upcoming episode, here’s everything we know about ‘The Blacklist’ season 8 episode 11!

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 11 Release Date

‘The Blacklist’ season 8 episode 11 will release on Friday, March 26, 2021, at 8 PM ET on NBC. Every episode has a runtime of 40-45 minutes each. New episodes return after a 2-weeks-long hiatus.

Where to Watch The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 11 Online?

If you prefer watching TV, you can catch the new episode of ‘The Blacklist’ season 8 on NBC as and when it airs. In case you miss it, you can simply watch it on NBC’s official website and also on the NBC app. The third option is to go for live TV and VOD platforms such as DirecTV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Peacock, Amazon Prime Video, and iTunes. The show is available to stream on these websites, while the first seven seasons are also available on Netflix if you want to catch up or re-watch previous episodes.

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 11 Spoilers

The upcoming season 8 episode 11 of ‘The Blacklist’ is titled ‘Captain Kidd,’ where we will see the Task Force attempt to stop an abduction by searching for a “treasure man.” He apparently uses geocaching to hide illicit goods and facilitate transactions between otherwise warring criminal groups. Here’s a teaser for the episode!

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 10 Recap

The 10th episode of ‘The Blacklist’ season 8 is called ‘Dr. Laken Perillos,’ referring to a torture specialist. He is summoned by Neville Townsend, the man who is teaming up with Liz to terminate Red. Red interrogates Bobby, Townsend’s money launderer, and Bobby sends him toward Perillos. Red tries to make Harold understand that imposing an arrest warrant on Liz is a mistake.

Red tells him that Liz is working with Townsend before giving him Perillos as a lead. A group of men then try to kidnap Red while he visits Ruddiger, but they catch only Dembe and get him to Perillos. Raymond invites himself to Bobby’s operation so that he gets in touch with Townsend. During the operation, Bobby is shot in the leg. Townsend attempts to interrogate Dembe. Red negotiates with Townsend, offering to trade himself for Dembe.

As a result, Red drinks a sedative and is then is taken to Perillos. Dembe somehow extricates himself and stabs Perillos with her own torture machine after taking her gun. Ressler arrives at the scene after Perillos has taken Red. Perillos injects Red, and Townsend enquires about the Sikorsky Archives. The Task Force subsequently work together to track down the supplier of the octopus toxin with which Dembe had been injected.

Perillos tells Reddington that she wants to make people immune to pain. Dembe then finds a clue that implicates Ruddiger. Red is in a dire condition after consuming the poison, and as he talks to Liz, he tries to convince her to give him the antidote. Dembe visits Ruddiger, who is involved in the abduction, and learns the address where Red is being kept. Dembe then charges in and persuades Perillos to inject the antidote while holding her at gunpoint. Perillos is then strapped to a chair as they try to figure out Townsend’s operation.

