‘The Blacklist’ season 8 is surely progressing in style, and with its latest episode, we see Red in deeper trouble after Rakitin and Cooper stand face to face. Ressler and Liz decide to meet up to exchange details about Red’s secret operation. For more information about the episode, you can move to the recap at the bottom. In case you’ve watched the episode, you can check out the synopsis for ‘The Blacklist’ season 8, episode 13.

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 13 Release Date

‘The Blacklist’ season 8 episode 13 is scheduled to release on April 27, 2021, at 8 PM ET on NBC. Every episode has a runtime of 40-45 minutes each.

Where to Watch The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 13 Online?

You can watch ‘The Blacklist’ season 8, episode 13 on NBC during the time it airs on the channel, provided you have a cable subscription. If you miss it, you have the option to stream it on NBC’s official website and also on the NBC app. Cable-free options include watching the show on live TV and VOD platforms such as DirecTV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Peacock, Amazon Prime Video, and iTunes. If you’re a primary Netflix user, you can access the first seven seasons on the streaming platform.

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 13 Spoilers

The upcoming season 8, episode 13 of ‘The Blacklist’ is called ‘Anne,’ where we might see Anne return in Red’s life. The idea of a reunion is already making us emotional. But we are sure that it won’t be without its repercussions. There might be a twist attached to her comeback primarily because of the reason that Red has been attracting a lot of doubt and suspicion. At this point, there are very few people that he can count on. After Liz decided to turn on him, he only has Dembe on his side. We might see Anne team up with Red, or it might be just the opposite. It is possible that she might be a Blacklist connection. Here’s a promo for the upcoming episode!

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 12 Recap

‘The Blacklist’ season 8 episode 12 titled ‘Rakitin’ starts with Harold Cooper and congressman Russ Friedenberg talk about how things are bad. After the call, Friedenberg is murdered by Rakitin. Red tells Dembe that Rakitin is too powerful to be arrested or caught. Out of disappointment, Cooper goes off to meet Friedenberg but is abducted by a group of men. Rakitin then tells Cooper that he has to commit suicide.

Red tries to buy Cooper some time on a call with Rakitin. After tracing it, Ressler goes off to rescue him. Red does not want anything bad to happen to Cooper, but at the same time, he doesn’t Cooper to gain the upper hand. This is because Rakitin is privy to confidential stuff that includes even Red. Once he is pressed for information by the FBI, there is a high chance, Rakitin will talk. In the meantime, Ressler wants to talk to Liz, telling her that her suspicions regarding Red have been right all along. Liz thinks Red is N13, an unidentified Russian operative who stole the Sikorsky Archive. Rakitin is the one feeding intel to N13. Ressler plans to meet Liz at midnight.

Red instructs Park to hand Rakitin an envelope. She is bound to do it because of a favor she owes him. As Cooper tries to make Rakitin talk, the latter realizes Red is an informant for the FBI. Park gives the envelope to Rakitin, but it is blank. Rakitin is just about to confess when he goes breathless and dies all of a sudden. Red then tells Cooper that Rakitin was killed by his superiors, who weren’t ready to let him talk. Red confronts his Eastern friend, who is the one who caused the murder. The episode closes with Liz not showing up to meet Ressler.

