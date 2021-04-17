With every episode of ‘The Blacklist’ season 8, we are getting closer to the curious case of Raymond Reddington. With Liz and Townsend both trying to take him down, he needs to be smarter in his approach to things. In the 13th episode, Anne returns, and her life is obviously in danger because of her close connection with Red. You can read all about the previous episode in the recap section. If you’re excited to watch the next episode, you can check out the details for ‘The Blacklist’ season 8 episode 14.

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 14 Release Date

‘The Blacklist’ season 8 episode 14 is scheduled to release on April 23, 2021, at 8 PM ET on NBC. The show follows a weekly release pattern, with each episode having a runtime of 40-45 minutes.

Where to Watch The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 14 Online?

You can watch ‘The Blacklist’ season 8 episode 14 on NBC at the timeslot mentioned above. If you lack a cable subscription, you can stream it on NBC’s official website and also on the NBC app. You can simultaneously watch the show during its original broadcast on live TV websites like DirecTV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. If you’re a hardcore Netflix user, you can access the first seven seasons on the streaming platform. Alternatively, you can stream the show on Peacock, while others can buy or rent the episodes on Amazon Prime Video and iTunes.

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 14 Spoilers

The upcoming season 8 episode 14 of ‘The Blacklist’ is called ‘Misere,’ which will showcase Elizabeth Keen as the anti-hero. She had been off the radar for ages, and viewers till now are not sure about her actual plans besides defeating Red. But we know that she will have a powerful ally on her side. ‘Misere’ might primarily focus on how she got there. Although it is speculated that she has locked arms with Neville Townsend, we still don’t know how close they are. They have been in touch because of their mutual hatred for Red, and if she works with Townsend, his resources would be of major help to her. Well, here’s a promo for the upcoming episode!

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 13 Recap

‘The Blacklist’ season 8 episode 13 is called ‘Anne,’ which features Red’s long lost lover Anne, but they reunite, and Lois, her best friend, is concerned about what this could mean for Anne. Lois does not have a positive view of New Yorkers, and she tells Anne to steer clear. During a trip to the hardware store the next day, Red spots a suspicious vehicle for Chase County Water & Power. He spots the same truck outside Lois’ house the next day, and when Red steps towards the vehicle, he catches a man trying to kill him.

Red goes to Anne to warn her about the dangers surrounding them. He hides her in a closet with a gun right after he spots a woman looking for her. Red kills her and then sends Anne to the police station. Red tries to convince the officers to put Anne somewhere safe, but they don’t listen. Meanwhile, Townsend has stationed himself in Anne’s house. The station finally brings in more people, which eases the situation but not Anne’s rage, who wants to break up with Red once the show is over.

Townsend asks the chief to send Reddington over, or he would kill everyone. When the chief does not budge, he gets shot in the head. Red, along with the other men, begins to open fire. Lois gets wounded in the process, after which the three of them lock themselves up in a cell. Townsend tries to open the door just when the sound of sirens interrupts, and then he leaves. As they return home safe, Red apologizes to Anne for putting her in danger, and the pair decide to call it quits. But a few moments after Red leaves, Liz enters and points a gun at Anne.

