‘The Blacklist’ comes back with another episode (season 8 episode 14) giving us a complete scare as to how things might turn out for Red. We know that Liz and Townsend are ruthlessly trying to take him down, but we still haven’t discovered the why or how of things. In the last episode, we are let into new information about the same. If you still haven’t watched it, you can check out the recap section to remain updated. But first, here are the particulars for ‘The Blacklist’ season 8 episode 15.

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 15 Release Date

‘The Blacklist’ season 8 episode 15 is scheduled to air on April 30, 2021, at 8 PM ET on NBC. New episodes drop on the channel every Thursday, with each episode having a runtime of 40-45 minutes.

Where to Watch The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 15 Online?

To catch ‘The Blacklist’ season 8 episode 15 on NBC, you can follow its television broadcast schedule as mentioned above. If you have pulled the plug on cable TV, you can head to NBC’s official website and also the NBC app to watch it a day after it premieres on the original network. The show is also simulcast on live TV websites like DirecTV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV if you’re looking for options online. Hardcore Netflix users can stream the first seven seasons on the platform here. Alternatively, you can catch the show on Peacock, while others can try buying or renting the episodes on Amazon Prime Video and iTunes.

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 15 Spoilers

The upcoming season 8 episode 15 of ‘The Blacklist’ is called ‘The Russian Knot,’ and will see The Task Force dive into an urgent mission of decoding cryptic messages by stealing a Soviet-era cipher machine. Meanwhile, our fingers are also crossed for Red, hoping he does not fail in his game. Although we don’t know what he is up to yet, we at least know that whatever Liz and Townsend are planning can turn out to be life-threatening for Red. The next episode will have Townsend testing Liz’s loyalty again. But will Townsend’s hostile and menacing ways work out for Liz? The next episode will tell. Red and Dembe will be called for an unexpected meeting. Here’s the promo for the upcoming episode!

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 14 Recap

‘The Blacklist’ season 8 episode 14 is called ‘Misere,’ and we go back three months where Liz reassures Skip that she will find a man called Mr. French, close to her mother. But when they make it to Norway to see him, they discover that he has disappeared. Liz, Agnes, and Skip interact with Mrs. French. Liz has a dream of partnering up with Neville Townsend. Skip is not sure about their next move, but Liz has already started implementing her plans. She wants to be on good terms with Mary Bremmer to get The Freelancer out of jail and also get to Townsend, who then tells Liz to kill Bremmer. She reveals to Townsend that Reddington is N13.

Together, they set up Red, and once they have him, Perillos begins to torture him. Later, Liz cancels her meeting with Ressler. She also finds out that Mr. French has died. Liz then plans to plant a bug on Dembe through his daughter Isabella. Townsend gets all the information about Anne as Liz goes to Anne’s truck, taking in all the details. After Red kills Townsend’s man, Liz backs off and tries to call off the attack. With Cindy’s help, Liz captures Anne and holds her at gunpoint. Red shows up right at that moment, and Liz now has to decide whether to shoot him or not.

