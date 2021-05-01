The Blacklist’ released season 8 episode 15 this week, and Liz is back in the game with another motive other than her incessant efforts to defeat Red. Her mother, Katarina, seeks her help, and she now has to catch hold of her grandfather Dom, whose obsession with his job ruined his daughter’s childhood. If you want a detailed summary of the episode, you can check out the comprehensive recap section. For details about the upcoming episode, here’s an overview of everything we know about ‘The Blacklist’ season 8 episode 16!

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 16 Release Date

‘The Blacklist’ season 8 episode 16 is scheduled to release on May 7, 2021, at 8 PM ET on NBC. The show drops new episodes every Friday, with each episode having a runtime of 40-45 minutes.

Where to Watch The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 16 Online?

To watch ‘The Blacklist’ season 8 episode 16 on TV, you can tune in to NBC at the timeslot mentioned above. If you have cut the cord, you can go to NBC’s official website and also the NBC app a day after its original broadcast to watch it. If you don’t want to wait, you can go to live TV websites like DirecTV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV, and watch it during the time it drops on television. Netflix users can access the first seven seasons here. The show is also available on Peacock. Fans can even purchase or rent the episodes on Amazon Prime Video and iTunes.

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 16 Spoilers

The upcoming season 8 episode 16 is titled ‘Nicholas Obenrader.’ The episode will follow Liz and her plan to capture her grandfather Dom, who has a lot to explain to Katarina. Meanwhile, Liz and the Task Force will find new evidence related to N-13. Their case might merge with Liz’s decision to take down Red, who she thinks is N-13. On the other hand, the man in question, Red, will initiate his own investigation against Townsend, and he will take a concrete decision to sneak into Townsend’s criminal organization. There is a lot to be revealed regarding Townsend and Liz’s professional relationship as the former is hell-bent on finishing Red. Here’s the promo for the upcoming episode!

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 15 Recap

‘The Blacklist’ season 8 episode 15 is titled ‘The Russian Knot.’ In the episode, Red asks Liz to look out for a man named Roanoke, who could be a dangerous influence in the world of crime. According to the team, completion of the task could pose a threat to her mother and spy Katarina Rostova. Roanoke had allegedly attempted to free a Russian oligarch who was captured by the U.S. Marshall. Red begins to keep tabs on Roanoke, who is using an alias. Liz and Agent Ressler believe they’ve found the last-known location of Roanoke. Liz’s mother Katarina reveals that Dom told everyone that she was N-13.

Liz’s mother now wants to confront him one last time, and Liz is going to help her. She makes it clear to the Task Force that she wants to protect her grandfather and move him somewhere safe. But nobody is aware that Liz is in touch with her mother, feeding her with the latest information about Dom. Meanwhile, evidence suggests that Roanoke is innocent. As the task force is on their way to the safehouse, Liz disrupts the operation and then asks Ressler to meet her in a parking garage. She divulges her plan of making Dom talk and implores him to put his faith in her. Although her intentions seem harmless, Liz still has her doubts about the entire operation.

Read More: The Blacklist Filming Locations