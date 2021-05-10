‘The Blacklist’ aired its latest episode (season 8 episode 16) this week, and we’d like to hope that we’re closer than ever to finding the truth. What makes us think so is the entry of Red’s friend Ivan Stepanov, who ultimately is captured by Townsend. He desperately wants to figure out who N-13 is and what the operation is about. You can take a look at the summary of the episode in the recap at the bottom. Moving on, here’s a quick update on the ‘The Blacklist’ season 8 episode 17!

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 17 Release Date

‘The Blacklist’ season 8 episode 17 is scheduled to air on May 14, 2021, at 8 PM ET on NBC. New episodes drop every Friday, with each one having a runtime of 40-45 minutes.

Where to Watch The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 17 Online?

You can watch ‘The Blacklist’ season 8 episode 17 on TV if you tune in to NBC during the timeslot mentioned above. If you have pulled the plug on cable, you can visit NBC’s official website and also the NBC app a day after it airs on the original network. Hardcore fans can also live stream the show online on DirecTV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. If you’re subscribed to Netflix, you can access the first seven seasons here. The show is additionally available on Peacock. Fans can also purchase or rent the episodes on Amazon Prime Video and iTunes.

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 17 Spoilers

The upcoming season 8 episode 17 is titled ‘Ivan Stepanov’, and it is no secret to us that the next episode will follow Ivan Stepanov, who is now under Townsend’s watch. Liz will join hands with Townsend to make Ivan talk about N-13. If he is to open his mouth, we believe that Red might be in deep trouble. Meanwhile, Red will do everything in his power to rescue his “friend from the East.” Previous episodes have hinted at the possibility of Red being a Russian spy. The only thing we know for certain is that he has been working on something with Stepanov for the last thirty years. Here’s a promo for the upcoming episode!

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 16 Recap

‘The Blacklist’ season 8 episode 16 is titled ‘Nicholas Obenrader’ after a consultant for criminal organizations who is being chased by the Task Force. Obenrader is in search of an accountant who left a money laundering company right before it got liquidated. He later gets arrested and turned over to Red. Goodwin thinks Liz has been feeding intel to the FBI, but Townsend believes it is the other way round. We see her visit Aram in Paris, and she forces a bartender to let her into security footage.

Through the feed, Aram and Liz spot Raymond’s handler, Ivan Stepanov. Red purchases an important asset named Priya, who joins the Task Force with a single mission assigned: to infiltrate Townsend’s organization. Ressler drops a voicemail to Liz, but Rocco hears it first before sending the message to Townsend.

The Task Force plans to break into Townsend’s property by following Priya. Unfortunately, she is led down into a manhole underground due to a ploy orchestrated by Townsend. Liz reveals to Ressler that she has been working for Townsend and has locked arms with the FBI to capture Red. The conversation is overheard by Townsend, who seems to be unaffected by it. In the end, Townsend’s men find Stepanov and take him away to be interrogated about N-13.

