‘The Blacklist’ returned with a brand new episode (season 8 episode 17) this week, where Townsend dispenses hostile methods to make Ivan Stepanov, Red’s “friend from the East,” talk. But after a brief interaction with the captive, he changes his opinion about Liz. Meanwhile, Priya tries to inform Red about the location of the warehouse they are all cramped in. If you want to know what happens next, you can take a look at the recap section. Looking ahead, here’s everything we know about ‘The Blacklist’ season 8 episode 18!

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 18 Release Date

‘The Blacklist’ season 8 episode 18 is slated to release on May 21, 2021, at 8 PM ET on NBC. New episodes premiere on the network every Friday, with each one having a runtime of 40-45 minutes.

Where to Watch The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 18 Online?

Fans can catch ‘The Blacklist’ season 8 episode 18 on TV by tuning in to NBC at the timeslot mentioned above. If you do not have a cable subscription, you can go to NBC’s official website and also the NBC app to watch the episode a day after its original broadcast. Cord-cutters can also live-stream the show on DirecTV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. If you’re a Netflix subscriber, you can watch the first seven seasons here. The show is also available on Peacock, where subscribers can access it. You can additionally purchase or rent the episodes on-demand on Amazon Prime Video and iTunes.

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 18 Spoilers

The upcoming season 8 episode 18, is titled ‘The Protean.’ From what we have seen in the last episode, Stepanov has managed to turn Townsend against Liz, which is set to have its consequences. His previous plan of torturing Liz in front of Red backfires, but we all know how relentless that man can be! And sure enough, he will be back in the next episode sending one of his men to assassinate Liz. Although it hasn’t been confirmed if Townsend will be the one responsible, we have reasons to believe he is. The Task Force will propel themselves into action to save her. Here’s a promo for the upcoming episode!

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 17 Recap

In ‘The Blacklist’ season 8 episode 17, titled ‘Ivan Stepanov,’ Townsend attempts to get answers from Stepanov and tortures him in the process. Red immediately orders the Task Force to rescue him, but Harold defies his orders. However, the team decides to go after Stepanov after learning that he is alone with Townsend.

Priya sends their location over to Red and proceeds to follow Townsend into the warehouse where he has kept Stepanov. Aram spots his office disguised as an accounting firm. Inside, Stepanov talks to Townsend and turns him against Liz. But as he is just about to leave, Red bangs through the wall of the warehouse that initiates an outrageous shootout. Although there are enemies on all sides, Red, Dembe, Liz, and Priya barricade themselves along with Stepanov, who gets shot.

Priya attempts to rig up an electric shock to keep the enemies at bay. They eventually escape just before the FBI storms in. The Task Force decides to take Stepanov in for custody but Red protests, and as they’re having this conversation, Stepanov disappears from the makeshift hospital they’re treating him in. Red discloses that they’re all being targeted by Townsend now.

